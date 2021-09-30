Rogério Caboclo is suspended from CBF’s presidency until March 2023 for sexual and moral harassment | soccer

A documented accusation of sexual and moral harassment ousted Rogério Caboclo from the CBF presidency. This Wednesday, in a unanimous decision of the General Assembly, the leader was suspended for 21 months as president, from which he had been away since June.

In theory, he could return to power in March 2023, a month before the end of his term. But there are other charges against him being investigated by the CBF Ethics Commission, in addition to one investigation by the Public Ministry of Labor, context that makes it practically impossible to return.

1 of 2 Rogério Caboclo is out of the CBF presidency until March 2023 — Photo: Wilton Junior/Agência Estado Rogério Caboclo is out of the CBF presidency until March 2023 — Photo: Wilton Junior/Agência Estado

The CBF General Assembly, which decided to suspend it on Wednesday, is a collegiate formed by the presidents of the 27 state football federations. They endorsed the 21-month punishment suggested by the entity’s Ethics Committee.

It was the first time in the centenary history of the CBF that a president was punished in this way by the General Assembly. Rogério Caboclo needed 7 of the 27 votes to save himself and return to office. But the vote ended 27-0 against him.

There were 117 days between the presentation of the employee’s complaint to the Ethics Committee and the punishment announced this Wednesday. During this period, two other women also claimed to have been harassed by Rogério Caboclo. All cases were revealed by ge.

When Rogério Caboclo was removed from the CBF, the entity was headed by Antonio Carlos Nunes, Colonel Nunes, the oldest vice-president. A month ago, however, directors of the entity decided to exchange him for another deputy: Ednaldo Rodrigues, former president of the Bahia Football Federation.

Ednaldo is expected to complete Caboclo’s term, which lasts until April 2023. The CBF statute determines that elections must be called within a year before that – that is, between April 2022 and April 2023, the next president of the CBF will be chosen. CBF.

2 of 2 Ednaldo Rodrigues gives an interview after the CBF General Assembly — Photo: Martín Fernandez Ednaldo Rodrigues gives an interview after the CBF General Assembly — Photo: Martín Fernandez

Ednaldo Rodrigues answered journalists’ questions after the General Assembly. The leader stated that there was an explanation by lawyers for both parties – the official who filed the complaint and Caboclo. According to the current president of the CBF, the members of the Assembly were convinced that there was harassment by the removed leader.

– The 27 state federations had access to the entire content of the process. They could always be aware of the process, those who had doubts about how to vote were fully convinced that there was a crime of harassment. Federations and vice presidents are together in the vehement fight against discrimination and harassment. Any type of violence has to be fought, especially against women. CBF at this moment, in this historic decision, shows that in this house this can no longer happen.

Ednaldo added that Caboclo’s salary and benefits at the CBF have been suspended from the second month of leave and will remain so for the duration of the sentence.

The punishment of this fourth relates only to the first denunciation. Among the facts narrated by the CBF employee, there are constraints suffered in trips and meetings with the president and in the presence of directors of the entity.

In the complaint, the employee details the day when the manager, after successive abusive behavior, asked if she “wanked” – the audio of this conversation was revealed by Fantástico on June 6th. Among other episodes, according to the employee, Caboclo offered her a dog biscuit, calling her “bitch”.

There are still two other cases against Rogério Caboclo in the Ethics Committee. One director of CBF accused him of moral harassment and of forcing him to hack into the computer of the employee who denounced him for harassment – something that she herself reported in an exclusive interview with Fantástico. An former CBF employee also accused Caboclo of sexual harassment and assault.