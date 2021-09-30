Rolls-Royce Announces New 100% Electric Car: Specter







Rolls-Royce Vision Next: the future. Photo: BMW Group / Disclosure

The world turns and took the traditional Rolls-Royce carmaker to go back 117 years in the past. The company has just made a historic announcement in England: it will manufacture its first electric car. It will be an unprecedented model and will be called Spectre. The first deliveries will take place in the last quarter of 2023. But soon the test models will be running on public roads. From 2030 onwards, all Rolls-Royce cars will be electric.

In April 1900, Charles Rolls tried out an electric car called Columbia and found this alternative to be ideal. “The electric car is superbly quiet and clean,” said Rolls. “There is no odor or vibration and it will be very relevant when charging stations are a reality. But I don’t think they’re operational right now – at least for many years.”





Charles Rolls drives the electric Columbia. Photo: BMW Group / Disclosure

After 117 years, the CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten, thinks the moment foreseen by the founder has arrived. “Today is the most important day in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars history since May 4, 1904,” he commented. “I am proud to confirm that Rolls-Royce will begin roadside testing of an extraordinary new product that will elevate the automotive electrical revolution and create the first – and finest quality – super luxury product in its segment.”





Rolls-Royce Phantom Electric Test. Photo: BMW Group / Disclosure

Rolls-Royce’s first electric car will use its own platform, but based on the “Luxury Architecture” of the Phantom model, launched in 2016. of brand. “We decided on a completely new name for this car. A name that is as strong and evocative as the other models that have served us so perfectly in the last century – such as Phantom, Ghost and Wraith”, said Müller-Ötvös.