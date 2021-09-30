Round 6 could become the biggest series in Netflix history, says CEO

During a lecture at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, held this Tuesday (28), Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos commented a little more about the South Korean series Round 6 and anticipated that the series could be the biggest hit in the entire history of the platform.

In just over ten days after its world premiere, on September 17 this year, Round 6 has been conquering all types of audiences and scores top rankings in Netflix’s daily top 10. Hwang Dong-hyuk’s production, which stood out for its creativity, unpredictability and impactful moments, has great potential to become one of the greatest original content of all time.

While discussing Netflix’s ratings numbers, Sarandos confirmed the official top 10 of the service’s most viewed original series, with ample emphasis on North American productions. According to the CEO, “if the numbers for your first weeks remain firm”, Round 6 may join the list as a novelty, being the third foreign show — next to Lupine (France) and La Casa de Papel (Spain) — to achieve the honorable selection. However, so far, the manager has not revealed the series’ audience numbers.

(Source: Netflix/Reproduction)Source: Netflix

Check out the top ten original projects below, considering the number of accounts that accessed the series in the first month of release.

Bridgerton — 1st season (82 million) Lupine — part 1 (76 million) The Witcher — Season 1 (76 million) Sex/Life — 1st season (67 million) Stranger Things — Season 3 (67 million) La Casa de Papel — part 4 (65 million) Tiger King — 1st season (64 million) the Queen’s Gambit (62 million) Sweet Tooth — 1st season (60 million) Emily in Paris — 1st season (60 million)

the first season of Round 6 has nine episodes and is available in full on Netflix.