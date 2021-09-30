Rueda sees difficult negotiations with Barcelona, ​​but rules out a new transfer ban at Santos

Santos tries, but has not yet managed to reach an agreement with Barcelona (ESP) for a debt of 3 million euros (R$ 19 million).

During Modesto Roma’s administration, Peixe did not respect Barça’s priority for Gabriel Barbosa, now at Flamengo. In the sale of Neymar, Alvinegro ceded the preference and did not notify the Catalans before negotiating with Internazionale in 2016.

Even with this old debt, Santos does not fear another punishment in FIFA for the registration of players.

“We spent almost a year in the transfer ban and today I no longer fear this problem, as well as we made agreements not to block accounts and receivables”, said President Andres Rueda, in an exclusive interview to Sports Gazette.

“But the negotiation with Barcelona has not progressed yet. They are full of problems and it is difficult to negotiate with the president or the legal team at the moment. But, in any case, we are safe and this debt cannot generate punishment in FIFA. We will need it. a little more time to resolve,” he added.

Barcelona are the last in the line of main disputes for the club. Santos made an agreement with Krasnodar (RUS), Hamburg (ALE), Atlético Nacional (COL), Brugge (BEL), Huachipato (CHI), in addition to Doyen, renegotiation of labor and tax debts and an agreement with businessman Giuliano Bertolucci.

