Safadão and Thyane Dantas, the artist’s wife, are indicted after a case of irregular vaccination

The singer Wesley Oliveira da Silva, known as Wesley Safadão, the artist’s wife, Thyane Dantas, and five other people were indicted in a police investigation for the crimes of embezzlement and for violating the determination of the public authorities, aimed at preventing the introduction or spread of disease contagious, whose combined sentences can reach thirteen years in prison. The musician’s advisor was also denounced for violating health measures.

According to investigations conducted by the Civil Police of Ceará, three public servants from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) were responsible for the successful vaccination of the trio of beneficiaries. Two other people, who did not work in public administration, also supported the irregular immunization, carried out on July 8 this year.

In a statement, the Police said that the servers acted in a “voluntary and deliberate” way, without “science, authorization or collusion” from the Health Ministry of Fortaleza. The public security agency also indicates that there are no elements that make it possible to verify that there was any financial advantage for the employees involved, but rather the satisfaction of their personal interests.

“According to the delegates who conducted the investigation, it was characterized that the vaccination of the three people investigated resulted from a previous adjustment between them, a person close to the singer and another person, who, in turn, had contact with the three public servants , discarding the hypothesis of an unreasonable coincidence and/or failure”, says the Police in a note. The third person who would have benefited from the scheme is Sabrina Tavares Brandão, the musician’s producer.

The information was released this Wednesday night, 29, after the conclusion of police investigations, which lasted about two months. The inquiry now goes to the state judiciary to be considered. In total, 19 people were heard during the police investigations, under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Precinct (Decor).

Questions about the singer’s and his wife’s vaccination began to arise on the same day as the immunization, when Internet users on social networks pointed out that the 30-year-old influencer would have received the immunizing agent in advance. At the time, the age group that was being contemplated for the general population went up to 32 years old, for people born in 1989.

Thyane’s name was also not on the list of scheduled, published on the official website of the Municipality of Fortaleza, to receive the immunizing agent. In the case of Safadão, there was a change in relation to the location of the vaccine: it was scheduled for the Events Center, but was vaccinated in one of the malls that act as a point for vaccination in the Capital. The establishment was applying the Janssen vaccine, which has a single dose.

One day after the irregular vaccination, the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), denied one of the thesis defended by Wesley Safadão’s advisors, that Thyane would have been vaccinated with one of the doses of the so-called “vaccine xepa”. The practice is common when doses are left over and are applied to unscheduled people to avoid waste. The manager, however, pointed out that the action is carried out only after the end of activities and the time when Thyane was vaccinated is not compatible.

In his social networks, Sarto communicated that the Health team is looking for the full use of vaccines. According to him, in cases of leftover doses, after the completion of immunization activities, vaccinators can look for people in the vicinity who would be able to receive the immunizing agent. The mayor, however, stressed that the application of the dose is based on the current target audience, in addition to always prioritizing the highest age.

“This Thursday (07/08), the vaccination against Covid-19 ended at 5 pm, so it was not even possible to have any remaining doses before that time,” emphasized the mayor.

On the last 14th, the SMS released the result of the administrative process of investigation of irregular vaccination in the case, identifying three health professionals involved in the action – a civil servant and two outsourced employees. The civil servant will have a Disciplinary Administrative Procedure (PAD) established, while the outsourced employees were returned to the contracting company, after the termination of the contract with the City Hall.

At the Fortaleza City Council, a proposal began to be articulated by the opposition, after the case, to create a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), aiming at investigating possible assistance from public agents to people who “would have missed the line” for vaccination in the capital. The initiative, however, was stopped at the House, after the councilors gathered only ten of the 15 signatures necessary for the installation of the group.

Updated at 7:42 pm

