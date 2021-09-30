Samara Felippo reports difficulty with alcohol

Actress Samara Felippo, 42, made a confession in conversation with her friends Giselle Itié, 38, and Carolinie Figueiredo, 32. The artist said that she has already lived through several drunken moments and that she still likes to drink.

“I’ve drunk many times in my life. I was a teenager between 20 and 30 years old, from 30 to 40, until today I drink a little well,” she said.

Samara also revealed that she has already gone through experiences during the drunkenness in which she was vulnerable:

“I like to drink at parties with my friends, do I like to drink at home? I’m sure I’ve been through a situation of being really crazy, I hooked up with someone and that person came up even seeing me in a vulnerable state. I don’t think there’s going to be a woman who doesn’t have a minimum of report about it,” he pointed out.

A follower then questioned the actress about her claim that a suitor had gone after her. Felippo promptly countered:

“We’re not all the same. Men oppress women. It’s the culture of oppression. Oppression belongs to men. Respect has to be, of course. But it’s a matter of statistics. How many men die raped in the street? I’m here , exposing me, making me vulnerable, so that you, women, who are watching this video right now, know that you are not obligated to please anyone,” she snapped.