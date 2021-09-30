Samsung Galaxy S22: Case Leak Shows Possible Cell Phone Design

Samsung may have officially ended all its plans for the Galaxy S21 lineup, and with that, the South Korean should show full focus on the next generation of its top-of-the-line phone. Much is already speculated about the Galaxy S22 — leaks indicate the dimensions, hardware and camera specs of the lineup that will also house the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. In terms of design, there is still no confirmation on the appearance of the new models, but this Thursday (30), the popular leakers FrontTron and ice universe have released images that display model protection covers and bring renderings of your possible look.





Samsung

30 Sep



Samsung

30 Sep

As noted in the material provided by FrontTron, there will be few changes compared to current generation cell phones. The camera array is still arranged vertically in a metallic-finish module located in the upper left corner. It’s interesting to note that the Galaxy S22 Plus’s design matches the OnLeaks leak. Moving on to the information of the ice universe, we can find a “P” shaped camera module that is also similar to the look revealed this month. It’s possible that the renderings are from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the flagship of the line. This version must inherit elements from the uncertain Note line, including support for the S Pen.

Breaking：Samsung phone protective case manufacturer has begun to build S22 series protective case . We can see that the camera area is just like our rendered drawing, but unfortunately, It just knows the shape of this area, whether it is “P”or “11”, and he does not know. pic.twitter.com/yYtZF8lZXl — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021

Throughout the year, the company demonstrated its focus on launching basic and intermediate cell phones, including the Galaxy M22, recently launched in the Brazilian market. With the arrival of the flagships from the Galaxy S22 series, we can also look forward to the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8, the new version of the most advanced tablet in its portfolio. What did you think of the look of the new generation? Do you expect Samsung to deliver these changes? Comment your opinion!

See more!