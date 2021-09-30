São Paulo announces ICMS reduction for five sectors as of 2022

Decrease affects, for example, medicines, gas and oil equipment, metropolitan transport, food, beverages, used vehicles and electric cars

Governor João Doria sent this Wednesday, 29, to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo the new budget proposal in the amount of R$ 286.5 billion



the government of São Paulo announced the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for five economic sectors as of January 1, 2022. Medicines, currently at a rate of 18%, will be exempt. Oil and gas equipment and the animal genetics, ships and metropolitan transport sectors will also be exempt from the tax. Natural juices and beverages go from 13.3 to 3% and the rate for food and beverages will be 3.2%. For used vehicles, the tax goes from 3.8% to 1.8%, while that for electric vehicles goes from 18% to 14.5%. Asked about the impacts on the consumer and whether there would be a reduction in price increases – especially of the fuels – the Secretary of Economic Development, Patricia Ellen, said that a national policy is lacking.

“Without the control of inflation, everything we are doing has a significant impact, but it will not be enough. What proportionately reduce the cost through the ICMS will have this transfer to consumers,” he said. not to mention the president Jair Bolsonaro, the state secretary of Finance, Henrique Meirelles, called the allegations that the rise in gasoline were the fault of the states as “subject deviation”. “Petrobras is the one who raises or lowers the price, the states charge a fixed percentage of ICMS, which hasn’t changed anything. I mean, when Petrobras talks about the price of gasoline, diesel, this is the transfer that goes to the pump, the rest is a diversion of the subject”, he said. The governor João Doria sent this Wednesday, 29, to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo the new budget proposal in the amount of R$ 286.5 billion. According to the government, the proposal has the largest investment volume – R$ 50 billion from the Pro São Paulo program, announced last week.

