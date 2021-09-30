São Paulo has a good record with teams at the bottom of the table

São Paulo will face Chapecoense this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena Condá, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. It will be a direct confrontation in the fight against relegation, and, at least for now, Tricolor has been used to getting the better of it against teams from the lower part of the table.

The team led by Hernán Crespo was not defeated in the first round by the teams that currently make up the Z4. São Paulo drew 1-1 with Chapecoense, beat Bahia, at the end of the day, by 1-0, Grêmio, also in the final moments, by 2-1, and Sport, by 1-0.

Of the four games against the members of the relegation zone, three were at Morumbi. Only the confrontation with Sport took place in Ilha do Retiro, which also marked the first confrontation between São Paulo and Hernanes after the Prophet terminated his contract with the club.

Of all the clubs that are below in the table, São Paulo was only defeated by Santos (16th), 2-0, in Vila Belmiro. Tricolor drew goalless with América-MG (15th) last Wednesday, and was also equal with Juventude (14th), in 1 to 1, at Alfredo Jaconi.

Needing to win again to get closer to the top of the table, the team led by Hernán Crespo has a free week to work and present an evolution next weekend, mainly due to the fact that they will face the bottom of the Brasileirão, which has just one win in 22 games.