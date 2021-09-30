São Paulo may have the return of six borrowed at the end of the season; see situations | São Paulo

São Paulo has nine players on loan from other clubs and can see the return of six of them by the end of this season.

Striker Tréllez and defensive midfielder Hudson were transferred to Sport and Fluminense, respectively, but their contracts with Tricolor end at the end of December and will not renew. Midfielder Tchê Tchê, in turn, has a loan contract with Atlético-MG until May 2022.

The other six borrowed still have longer contracts with São Paulo and can be used in the squad next season – if the board wishes and the technical committee sees the need.

Below, the ge shows the status of each of the borrowers and how they have fared in their current clubs:

Helinho – Red Bull Bragantino

The striker revealed in the youth categories of São Paulo has been highlighted in Red Bull Bragantino. Alternating between the starting and the reserve team, he has scored six goals in 38 games played.

His return to Tricolor for next season, however, is uncertain. That’s because Bragantino has a call option of R$23 million to definitely count on Helinho and has already indicated that it should exercise this right.

The club has until the end of the year to notify São Paulo whether or not it will buy it. If he doesn’t stay in Bragança, Helinho returns to Tricolor, where he has a contract until April 30, 2023.

Also revealed in the youth categories of São Paulo, the striker was initially loaned to Sport, where he scored two goals, but terminated the contract alleging lack of payments. It was then transferred to Atlético-GO.

At the Goiás club, the situation is not encouraging for Toró. The player has eight games in the season, leaving the reserve in all, and has not scored any goals. If you return to São Paulo, where you have a contract until December 31, 2022, you must be loaned again.

After the episode of aggression against his ex-wife, at the end of 2019, the goalkeeper started to be loaned by São Paulo. In 2020, he defended Atlético-GO and was one of the highlights of Brasileirão. Scout of fouls and penalties, he scored six goals.

Atlético, however, did not renew his contract and he agreed with Cerro Porteño for this season, where he can stay for the next.

That’s because São Paulo will no longer use Jean until the end of its contract, at the end of December 2022. Due to the episode of aggression, the club only awaits the end of the employment relationship to end the relationship.

Paulinho Boia – Youth

Loaned to Juventude in June, Paulinho Boia started to stand out in the team from Rio Grande do Sul and assumed the position of starting lineup in the team’s last games in the Brasileirão. The striker even has two goals in the tournament.

However, last week, the player was removed by the Youth board for not complying with the club’s protocols and shook his relationship with the team. Buoy was reinstated, but to do physical activities separate from the cast.

Due to this incident, Juventude are not expected to continue with the striker for another season. Therefore, the probable destiny of Paulinho Boia is to return to São Paulo, either to act or to be traded. Your contract with Tricolor runs until December 31, 2022.

Since it was revealed by São Paulo, in 2018, the defender has already been loaned a few times. The first destination was Guarani, where he didn’t stay long and soon he moved to Vasco.

In 2019, he was reinstated to the Tricolor squad, listed for five matches, but he didn’t make any. In the final stretch of that year’s Brasileirão, Lucas Kal was loaned to América-MG, where he would stay until the beginning of this year.

Earlier this year, the player went to Nacional, Portugal, played 25 games, and returned to América-MG. Under the command of coach Vagner Mancini, Lucas Kal started acting as a defensive midfielder and has stood out. In the last four games, he started in all, scoring one goal and giving three assists.

Due to the current moment lived in Brasileirão, Lucas Kal may emerge as a surprise in São Paulo next year. Your contract with Tricolor runs until December 2022.

São Paulo’s third goalkeeper in 2020, Dénis Junior was loaned to Bahia earlier this year to gain shooting. He had opportunities in the Bahia Championship, but currently defends the under-23 team as a starter.

With a contract until June 30, 2022 with São Paulo, the goalkeeper may even return, but he would hardly be a starter in the Tricolor. Even more so with the possibility of the club hiring another name to dispute a spot with Tiago Volpi.