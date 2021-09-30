São Paulo may return 6 players in 2022; double will terminate contract

Tricolor has a list of players on loan to other teams and may have a series of ‘home boosters’ at the start of next season

The board of São Paulo already starts behind the scenes planning for the season 2022 and wait for news in the cast. The Tricolor has nine players on loan to other clubs and up to six can return to Morumbi early next year. From the list, two must terminate contracts, while another has a good chance of being traded for high values.

the attacker Trellez and the steering wheel Hudson, ceded to Sport and Fluminense, respectively, terminate ties in December and will not renew, according to information from the website “Globoesporte.com”. The other player who does not return to the club in January is the defensive midfielder Tche Tche, loaned to Atlético-MG until the next month of May.

The main highlight on the loan list is Helinho, which has 38 matches with the Red Bull Bragantino shirt this season, with six goals and four assists. Massa Bruta has the option of definitively acquiring the 21-year-old striker, upon payment of R$23 million. If the deal is not closed, he returns to Morumbi, where he has a contract until April 30, 2023.

Amid the criticism of James Volpi, São Paulo will feature the return of two goalkeepers in January. After getting involved in a controversial episode, Jean closed with Cerro Porteño and must remain at the Paraguayan club. Tricolor is awaiting the end of the contract, in December 2022, to terminate the employment relationship with the player.

Granted to Bahia to be filmed, Dennis Junior he was São Paulo’s third goalkeeper in 2020. With a contract until June 30 of next year, the goalkeeper has been playing in the under-23 in Salvador. The list of possible news still has the attackers Paulinho Buia, who came at a good time and got involved in a controversial program at Juventude, and toro, at Atlético-GO, in addition to the defender Lucas Kal, which has been following in America-MG.