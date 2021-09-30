São Paulo retakes ‘Corujão da Saúde’ and offers 335,000 exams for cancer diagnosis – Health

the state of São Paulo will resume the program Health Owl, which aims to reduce the waiting list for exams in the Single Health Service (SUS), from next Friday, 1st. In the first stage, 335,000 exams for cancer diagnosis and 19,100 radiotherapy sessions will be offered. Patients who have been registered by the municipalities in the Center for Regulation of Health Offers and Services (CROSS) will be attended to by the 31st of August.

According to the State, endoscopies (about 18,400 procedures), colonoscopies (11,100), rectosigmoidoscopies (1,500), computed tomography (180,5 thousand), ultrasonography (28,5 thousand), biopsies (6.5 thousand) and magnetic resonances (88.8 thousand). This will allow the diagnosis of digestive tract, thyroid, prostate, brain, lung and skin cancers.

The program will start this Friday at the Specialty Medical Clinics (AME) and public hospitals. Another 50 private hospitals, including Albert Einstein, Sírio Libanês and Oswaldo Cruz, will be part of the program. In these places, Owl’s start date is October 11th. The State government informed that a complementary public call for services is in progress, with a deadline until October 1st.