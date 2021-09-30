Sarah Andrade on Bolsonaro: ‘I want him out and I’m not PT’

Sarah Andrade gave an interview to Marie Claire magazine and spoke about his political position, in relation to having defended the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), on “BBB21”. In the chat, Sarah claimed to be against the head of state, and even asked for his impeachment.

“I want to make it clear that I don’t support the current president of Brazil, his attitudes are not in line with my values, he didn’t have my vote and he won’t have my vote in the next election. This is a subject that has been with me since the program. I was misinterpreted in a situation on ‘BBB’ and that resonates a lot out here. It’s hard to defend a position, when people create one for you, it’s as if your ideas run out of steam,” she began.

“In a totally polarized country, any opinion becomes controversial and people want to decide their side. And I really don’t support any of the sides, which are currently in this dispute, I really hope that we have new leaders to confirm. Brazil deserves a third option and I don’t think I’m less concerned or exempt for that. I am fully aware of the situation in our country, I want change, I want Bolsonaro out urgently and I am not PT”.

Sarah ended by recalling the controversy over vaccination against the new coronavirus. At the beginning of August, she received several criticisms for saying that she did not have time to receive the immunizing agent because of her professional schedule.

“I am completely in favor of the vaccine, I want to make this very clear. Vaccines save lives and only with them can we slowly resume our lives, our work, our daily lives. I’m from Brasilia and I’ve been living in São Paulo for a short time. As he was moving to another apartment, he still didn’t have a fixed residence document, which was a requirement of the health authorities to vaccinate. So, I had to speed up the change and the document to be able to take the first dose. In fact, my age was released on a Friday, I did a live on Sunday telling fans about the rush of change, and the media reported as if, by choice or lack of priority, I hadn’t been vaccinated, which never happened. .”

