Sarah Everard case: murderer sentenced to life in UK

LONDON — London Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old woman was kidnapped while returning from a friend’s home in Clapham, south London, on 3 March.

Before Couzens’ ruling, the judge said the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and downright brutal.” And he described the circumstances of the murder as “grotesque”.

“You betrayed your family and there is no evidence of genuine repentance,” the magistrate told Couzens, according to the BBC.

The judge also considered the seriousness of the case “exceptionally high” and, for that reason, justified lifelong imprisonment.

“The misuse of the role of a police officer, as occurred in this case to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim, is as serious as a murder aimed at furthering a political, religious or ideological cause,” he said.

Sarah was kidnapped while returning from a friend’s house in south London on 3 March. His body was later found in a forest about 80 kilometers away in southeast England. An autopsy concluded that she had died from compression in her neck.

At an online hearing held on July 9 in the British capital, Couzens had already pleaded guilty when asked about the murder charge.

Sarah’s murder sparked a wave of revolt among women who shared their own experiences and fears of walking the streets alone at night. The mobilization led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to promise actions such as improving public lighting.

After the murder that shocked the UK, Boris also lent his solidarity to the victim’s family on his Twitter. At the time, he said he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the ramifications of Sarah Everard’s investigation.”

“Like the whole country, my thoughts are with your family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrible crime,” he wrote.