Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo show impeccable look for fashion show in Paris

This Wednesday, 29, Sasha Meneghel (23) and João Figueiredo (22) were present at the Balmain show at the Paris fashion week.

On social networks, the daughter of Xuxa Meneghel (58) shared with fans some photos of the looks that she and her husband chose for the event. “Ready for the first Paris fashion week show”, wrote Sasha.

The costumes received a lot of praise. “How beautiful”, said a follower. “What perfection this woman”, commented a netizen. “My God, they’re beautiful. I love it”, said a fan. “Surreal wonderful… seriously… no words for you and the couple… you beautiful”, wrote the actress Thais Fersoza.

João Figueiredo shares clicks during tour with Sasha in Paris

João Figueiredo and Sasha Meneghel’s visit to Paris is guaranteeing divine records on social networks. The singer updated Instagram with another sequence of photos alongside his wife. This time, the couple posed in front of LouLou Restaurant and lavished beauty and style.

Check out the looks of Sasha and João Figueiredo:





