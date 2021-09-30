Satellite images taken by NASA show the lava trail from the Cumbre Vieja volcano; check out

Volcanic material, which has been advancing through the insula since last Sunday, 19, reached the Atlantic Ocean in the last hours of this Tuesday

Earth Observatory/Nasa Although the lava from the volcano was hot and melted, when it came in contact with the surface, it left a dark crust.



One of the United States Space Agency’s satellites (Nasa) recorded last Sunday, 26, images of the lava trail from the volcano Cumbre Vieja, in the Canary Islands. The volcanic material, which has been advancing across the island since last Sunday, 19th, reached the Atlantic Ocean in the last hours of Tuesday, 28th. Landsat 8 show lava flowing through the communities of El Paraiso and Todoque. According to NASA, although the material was hot and melted, when it came in contact with the surface, it left a dark crust that made the lava flow look black.

Infrared lava flow images:

To detect the flow of material, the agency used infrared waves. The cloud of volcanic smoke that flows towards the Northeast contains a mixture of ash, sulfur dioxide and other gases. This Wednesday, the government of the Canary Islands reinforced the guidelines for the population of the island of La Palma, taken by the eruption of the volcano, to respect the two “exclusion zones” created by the authorities to prevent toxic gases emitted in the epicenter of the lava and at the meeting of the volcanic material with the sea, they are breathed by the residents. The use of PFF2 masks is recommended for all island residents because of the possibility of falling ash from the volcano, which can irritate the eyes and cause respiratory problems. The volcanic material accumulated on the roofs of houses is also removed with the help of fire brigade teams, because it poses a risk of collapse in some locations.