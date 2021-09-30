SBT puts Patrícia Abravanel in charge of the Silvio Santos Program

Patrícia Abravanel will command a picture of the next unprecedented edition of the Silvio Santos Program. The revelation was made this Wednesday (29) by the presenter Ratinho, during a conversation in the attraction Turma do Ratinho, by Massa FM. The presenter will be responsible for the Three Tracks Game, which will have the presence of Carlos Massa among the participants.

“I’m going to record the dots [na verdade é Jogo das Três Pistas], I’ve just been invited by Patricia. I’m going to record on Thursday,” declared the communicator. The recording will take place on Thursday (30) to go on air next Sunday (3). “I don’t know who, but I’m going to eat the guava this time,” he added. O on the small screen found out that Mouse is going to play the game with Danilo Gentili.

Silvio Santos returned to work on the pandemic after being vaccinated, but ended up being contaminated by Covid-19 and withdrew from the studios in August. However, before testing positive for the disease, Homem do Baú left some recorded excerpts of his program.

As published by columnist Flávio Ricco and also verified by the report, SBT will show an edition that was left unpublished by Silvio Santos before he was infected by the virus and will complete with the Three Tracks Game made by Patrícia. If the result of the audience is positive, the presenter can continue in the program until the return of the broadcaster’s owner.

Check out the speech of the presenter Mouse:

Silvio Santos and his return

Silvio Santos is far from the SBT studios and the big bet in the channel’s corridors was that the presenter would record again after receiving the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He returned to work after the pandemic broke out in July, but had to take time off after he became infected with the disease.

So far, the information has not been confirmed and Homem do Baú still does not set a date to return to the stage. The attraction of the businessman was repeated between January 2020 and July 2021. Silvio returned in July, but left again in August.

Patrícia Abravanel, on the other hand, has been presenting Roda a Roda and Vem Pra Cá during the pandemic and may now have a third program to command at SBT.