Scientists Discover Why Some People Are Totally Immune To COVID-19

Due to mutations in the OAS1 gene, a part of the population is less subject to coronavirus infection or is fully protected against the disease, reveals a new study.

A group of scientists at the Virus Research Center at the MRC University of Glasgow (UK) discovered that the secret of this process lies in prenylation, the process when a hydrophobic molecule is added to a protein.

Such modification allows the AOS1 gene to “search” the invading virus and “sound the alarm”, according to the study published in the journal Science.

In addition, scientists have found that patients with the “bad” form of OAS1 have severe COVID-19 more often and have a 1.6 times higher chance of dying than people with the prenylated gene.

The researchers claim that about 55 million years ago horseshoe bats, a possible source of SARS-CoV-2, lost this protective gene, so the virus did not have to adapt to avoid this defense.

However, researchers believe that the new mutations in SARS-CoV-2 can learn how to avoid this gene’s protection. Their study showed that the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak from 2002 to 2004 learned to evade prenylated OAS1.