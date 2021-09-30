Scientists try to find out why Dutch are shrinking | World

The Netherlands has prided itself on having the highest population in the world for decades.

Since 1958, the Dutch have had a higher average height than people from other countries, according to data from the Central Statistical Office of the Netherlands (CBS). But recent research indicates that the last generation has lost in stature compared to the previous one (on average 1 cm for men and 1.4 cm for women).

Although several causes for this shrinkage have been suggested, there is no single explanation for the phenomenon, according to experts.

The trend towards taller stature in the Netherlands began about a century ago, as indicated by the CBS on its website. The organization conducts health censuses every four years that include height measurements.

In 2020, 19-year-old Dutch men reached an average height of 1,829 meters, while women of the same age measured 1,693 m.

2 of 2 People in anti-Covid-19 masks line up to shop at Amsterdam’s Lindengracht market on December 19th. — Photo: Ramon van Flymen/ANP/AFP People in anti-Covid-19 masks line up to shop at Amsterdam’s Lindengracht market on December 19th. — Photo: Ramon van Flymen/ANP/AFP

It has been a continuous and rapid progression, with an average of 8.3 cm added to the height of men born in 1980 compared to men born in 1930.. Likewise, women grew 5.3 cm more in the same period.

“We drink a lot of milk in this country,” Ruben van Gaalen, a CBS statistical researcher and professor of sociology at the University of Amsterdam, told BBC News, as one explanation for the height of the Dutch.

But he noted that there are several theories. “It could be the standard of living. If you look at the human development index of all countries, the Netherlands is among the first. Others, like Denmark, have a similar index and also have high populations.”

He also points to a phenomenon of natural selection as one of the explanations. Having a greater height allows people to see farther.

There are also studies on the relationship between height and income. “The louder, the more money you earn. If you are tall, you seem to have greater authority and maybe people listen to you more, you acquire more social prestige,” he says.

Van Gaalen also claims that, in general, women are attracted to men who are taller than they are. Therefore, taller men tend to have more options when selecting their mates.

Now, however, Dutch growth has stagnated., according to a new CBS survey that obtained measurements personally provided by 719,000 respondents aged between 19 and 60 years.

The results show that men born at the beginning of the millennium (now aged 19) are on average 1 cm shorter than those born in the 1980s. Women are 1.4 cm shorter.

Experts offered several explanations, from increased immigration to changes in diet and the effects of economic downturns.

“Migration is a factor. If we are the tallest people in the world, by definition immigrants are shorter, their genetic makeup is that of shorter people,” said Ruben van Gaalen.

“But stagnancy stagnation was also observed in generations with fathers and mothers born in the Netherlands., and the same happened with the generations whose four grandparents were born in that country”, he observed.

CBS noted on its website that men with no immigration history did not get taller and women with no immigration history showed a downward trend in stature.

Another possible theory cited by Ruben van Gaalen is that the decrease in average height may be due to a biological limit: the individual would not be able to grow beyond a certain limit.

But what worries experts most is that this is due to a change in lifestyle and increased caloric consumption during the growth phase of young people.

“Body mass index (BMI) in children has increased over time, across all social classes, and this may cause people not to grow as much as they used to,” said Van Gaalen, warning that if this effect is due to a less healthy lifestyle, it should be investigated, as it is related to life expectancy.

“We quit smoking as much as before, but we live a more sedentary life and consume more calories and gain weight. Therefore, the indirect effect of not being as tall as before is more worrisome than not being as tall“he concluded.