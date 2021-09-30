Searches for influencer Gabby Petito may have helped solve another disappearance, says association | World

The search for American influencer Gabby Petito may have helped to bring an end to another missing person case in Wyoming, said on Tuesday (28) an association that searches for missing persons in the state.

Robert Lowery, 46, disappeared on Aug. 20 while hiking in a Teton County forest in the same area where the young influencer was found dead nearly a month later. (read more about the case later).

With the repercussion of the influencer’s case, the number of volunteers in the searches increased and it was possible to cover an even larger area of ​​the Grand Teton National Park. In addition to the body of the young influencer, another, a man with the same characteristics as Lowery, was found.

The Teton County Search and Rescue association, which offers support in the search for the missing in the region, said in a statement that this discovery was only possible after Petito’s disappearance raised awareness of the group’s activities.

An autopsy will still be done to identify the cause of death and the identity of the man found in the forest. However, Lowery’s family said in a statement that they had already been informed of the possibility that the body was his and asked for “privacy”.

Robert Lowery poses with children

Petito’s death caused a huge commotion in the US. She and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, were traveling across the country in a van, which made her quite popular on social media. (see the video below).

Petito left his job in July to travel and documented the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which the two appear smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

The digital influencer had been missing since the 11th, and her body was found on Sunday (19th) in Grand Teton National Park, in the state of Wyoming. Her parents approached the police after she did not respond to calls or text messages for several days.

Teton County Medical Examiner’s forensics determined that Petito was murdered, according to the FBI.

Boyfriend is indicted but still missing

Brian Laundrie and girlfriend Gabby Petito, in photo of July 2, 2020

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend was indicted by American police last week. He was not formally charged with the influencer’s death, but would have used the young woman’s personal debit card after her disappearance, which is illegal.

Laundrie, 23, was reportedly last seen in the US state of Florida.

“Although the warrant allows the police to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI continues to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s murder,” the US federal police said in a statement.

With the indictment for debit card fraud, Laundrie, who is not responsible for Petito’s death, could be arrested by any police officer if found.

Laundrie had come home alone on the 1st, without talking about Petito’s whereabouts, and left the house again a few days later, saying he was going to hike in the Carlton Reservation (see below).

Police treat him as a “person of interest” (a term used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to the investigation), but he has not been charged with murder.

Searches for Gabby Petito's boyfriend in Florida

Officials have not said why they are convinced that Laundrie may still be within the nature reserve, which covers more than 9,700 hectares and is close to her family’s home in North Port.

North Port police say his parents did not report his disappearance until the 14th, three days after the family last saw him.

He told relatives he was going for a walk alone in the reserve, which has more than 128 km of trails and is dominated by marshy waters.

The Laundrie family home in North Port was searched last week, and police were seen loading cardboard boxes into a van and seizing a silver Ford Mustang.

Influencer Gabby Petito, whose body was found in the United States in a park in Wyoming

Travel across the US and disappearance

Petito and Laundrie left the state of New York, where they lived, in July. They traveled in a van posting photos on social media as they traveled through Kansas, Colorado and Utah.

Witnesses last saw Petito on Aug. 24, when she left a hotel in Salt Lake City, and she posted her last photo the next day.

Petito’s last phone message to his mother, Nicole Schmidt, was on August 30 — and the police are suspicious of its contents.

It just said, “No service in Yosemite,” a national park in California, on the West Coast of the USA, that Petito and Laundrie did not visit during their trip.

On August 12, a person called 911 reporting that Laundrie was beating Petito in front of the Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, Utah.

Moab police stopped the couple on a highway near Arches National Park.

Footage from the agent’s body camera shows Petito sobbing as he describes a couple’s fight, in which she is said to have been slapped by Laundrie while he was driving the van.