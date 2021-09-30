SEC President declares support for Bitcoin ETF and raises anticipation for US approval – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The president of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, was in favor of approving a Bitcoin index fund (ETF). Speaking at The Future of Asset Management North America conference, Gensler said he believes there is a place for Bitcoin ETFs that track futures indices.

He specifically highlighted Bitcoin ETFs that invest in futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the main US derivatives exchange, and register under the “Investments Company Act” of 1940. For the head of the US regulator, regulation “provides significant investor protections.”

Despite claiming that it does not speak on behalf of the SEC, the statement feeds the expectation of approval of one of the requests submitted by several managers in recent months. The proposals initially involved the direct acquisition of Bitcoin, but were soon changed to mirror futures products traded on the Chicago derivatives exchange as a way to please regulators.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the team review [da SEC] such requests,” Gensler said.

The approval of a Bitcoin ETF, even if it is futures, is seen as a potential catalyst for a new rally in October, perhaps in search of a price record, as it would pave the way for more institutional funds to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency – what is said behind the scenes is that only a small portion took the risk of buying through intermediaries, or acquiring Grayscale’s Bitcoin product, GBTC.

On the other hand, experts heard by the InfoMoney comment that the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF will not necessarily cause prices to rise. So far, products of this type have had little demand compared to “physical” Bitcoin ETFs, a modality already adopted in several proposals submitted to the SEC, but which were never approved.

Funds that actually buy Bitcoin, traded in Canada and Europe, accumulate promising numbers. According to data from ByteTree Asset Management, products of this type currently have around 801,000 BTC, equivalent to 4.3% of the total cryptocurrency offer. Also according to ByteTree, the shares traded jumped from 250,000 in 2019 to 800,000 in 2021, a move that would have played an important role in the rise of Bitcoin from US$ 5,000 to US$ 64,0000.

Brazil has two ETFs approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and listed on B3 in June, such as QBTC11, by QR Asset, and in August, BITH11, by Hashdex. Together, they have a net worth of R$215.29 million, equivalent to just over US$40 million.

