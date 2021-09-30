See how the new program’s studio will be

Images of the scenario of Faustão na Band’s program were revealed to the press today. O UOL follows the press conference on the station’s new programming, which will change from next year. Due to contractual issues, the presenter was not at the event.

Fausto should debut on the São Paulo channel in January of next year with a program from Monday to Friday, leaving the spaces on Sunday that he was still consecrated on TV Globo.

“Faustão na Band”, speculated name for the attraction, will have about two hours and 15 minutes of screening. UOL found that Faustão will have exclusivity on Studio 1, the biggest of the Band, which currently hosts the daily programs of the grid.

The arrival causes “MasterChef to be recorded outside the network. “Melhor da Tarde”, by Catia Fonseca, and “Jogo Aberto”, by Renata Fan, will be broadcast from Studio 2, which is more compact. .

Fausto Silva at the studio of “Domingão do Faustão” in 2020 Image: Playback/TV Globo

In addition to his Globo team, Faustão hired his sister, Leonor Corrêa, with whom he hadn’t worked for 23 years. She directed Domingão do Faustão between 1992 and 1999. Luciana Cardoso, Fausto’s wife, will script and produce the program.

The presenter also took almost all the dancers from the last formation of Domingão do Faustão to the Band.

Faustão left Globo early in June, a week after not presenting “Domingão” due to health problems. Tiago Leifert led the program and then took over the “Super Dance of the Famous” until Luciano Huck’s debut on time.