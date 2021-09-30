See the best airlines in South America in the ranking of the respected Skytrax

Image: Ascom/Setur-SE





Skytrax, the global organization that hosts the World Airline Awards, considered the “Oscar” of the airline industry, has published its 2021 lists of the best airlines in the world, including regional rankings.

Among the specific awards for South America, the rankings are presented both in terms of all airlines, and only among the low-costs (companies that adopt a low-cost operating model).

Due to the arrival of the pandemic and the impact that the health crisis had on the airline industry, the survey for the World Airline Awards, which is normally annual, was carried out in an unprecedented way for 23 months – between September 2019 to July 2021 – and represents a mix of travel times in normal pre-pandemic times and travel during Covid-19’s global pandemic.

Clients from more than 100 nationalities participated in the survey, and this year’s awards were based on 13.42 million entries that were counted in the final results (88% of which were registered by March 2020).





In the ranking of our region, the Chilean ultra low cost airline JetSMART Airlines was recognized as the Best Low-Cost in South America.

“It is a great pride to receive this award from the Skytrax World Airline Awards as the best low-cost airline in South America, as it represents the opinion of millions of passengers. This just encourages us to continue bringing ultra-low prices to more people and providing them with consistent and reliable service with a brand new Airbus A320 fleet across the region,” celebrates JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz.

According to him, JetSMART has already managed to surpass the August 2019 operation in August 2021, “so we continue with confidence in reaching our goal of 100 million passengers and 100 aircraft,” he said.

JetSMART Airbus A320neo – Image: Clément Alloing

The other Low-Cost companies in South America that figured in the award are listed in the following classification:

Source: Skytrax

In general terms, of all types of airlines, the LATAM Airlines Group was recognized as the “Best Airline in South America”, as we announced yesterday here at AEROIN.

“This recognition encourages and challenges us to continue working hard on behalf of our customers. I appreciate the commitment of our employees in difficult times such as those we have been experiencing, as well as the preference of passengers who chose LATAM to take their dreams to their destination”, said Paulo Miranda, vice president of Customers for the LATAM Airlines Group.

Boeing 777-300ER from LATAM





In addition to LATAM, the other companies in South America were ranked as follows:

Source: Skytrax

With information from Skytrax, LATAM and JetSMART



