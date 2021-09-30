see the protocol of Fortaleza x Atlético-GO

The duel between Fortaleza and Atlético-GO, next Saturday, 2, at 5 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 23rd round of Serie A, will mark the return of Ceará fans to the stadiums since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. O Sports THE PEOPLE had access to the protocol prepared for the test event with the presence of the public, which was sent to the Health Department (Sesa) and is awaiting approval. The document foresees barriers to avoid agglomerations, sale of virtual tickets and division by sectors according to the 10% capacity released.

The Tricolor will receive 6,200 fans at the match: 5 thousand members, who will perform virtual check-in, 1 thousand non-members, who will purchase tickets, and 200 more in the boxes. The club is awaiting Sesa’s approval regarding the protocol to start selling tickets, but it has already defined and established in the protocol that the sale will only be carried out virtually.

In compliance with the rules established by the State Government, the document informs that “the purchase or check-in of the supporter will only be authorized upon proof of immunization of the 2nd dose of the vaccine or a single dose according to the Ministry of Health”. In addition, “there will be a check barrier for digital tickets at each end of the access gates to ensure that only fans with tickets destined for these gates will enter”.

There will also be barriers in the external area of ​​the stadium to avoid crowding of fans in the surroundings, facilitating the arrival of the public and delegations. “The access gates and bleachers that will be available to fans will be duly marked with alternating distances between turnstiles and chairs, and with advisors at each gate requesting the use of masks and due distances in the bleachers”, says the protocol.

Another measure in this regard is to distribute the fans in almost all sectors of Castelão – with the exception of the special sector, above the boxes, which will not be used. The 6,200 fans will be distributed among the upper (south, north and central), lower (south, north and central), premium and cabins sectors.

Educational messages without street vendors

The protocol also discusses the mandatory use of mask and the availability of totems with alcohol gel. Game operation employees will have to wear appropriate PPE and present proof of full vaccination (two doses or a single dose) or of the first dose and negative PCR test.

There will be no street vendors in the stadium, with the sale of food and beverages taking place only in bars, which will have “demarcation on the floor with a distance of 1.5 m per person” and will use “all good practices authorized by the Health Surveillance and already in operation in establishments”.

In addition, the club will broadcast educational messages on the Gigante da Boa Vista sound system, use social distancing stickers on the floor and on the chairs available for use, and will reinforce the protocol’s dissemination on social media.

With information from Brenno Rebouças

