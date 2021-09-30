See who are the victims of accidents between buses, vans and trucks transporting eucalyptus on BR-101 | Bahia

Nine of the 12 victims who died in the accident involving a bus, a van and a twin-train truck carrying eucalyptus, on Wednesday night (29), on BR-101, were identified. The raid took place in the district of Mundo Novo, which is in the city of Eunápolis, south of Bahia.

Eleven victims were on the bus, including two children aged 1 and 10 years. The 12th victim was driving the van. According to delegate Hermano Costa, the vehicle was not used to transport people, it was a family van.

Another 22 people were injured, six of whom are in serious condition. Three were taken to the Regional Hospital of Eunápolis and the other three were sent to Hospital Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in Porto Seguro. One of them has been more delicate, and is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

1 of 9 Douglas Santos Silva and his wife — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Douglas Santos Silva and his wife — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

He was 45 years old and was the driver of the van. Douglas was accompanied by his wife, who survived the accident. He was a resident of Porto Seguro.

Leandro Assunção Oliveira

2 of 9 Leandro Assunção was driving the bus that was hit in the accident — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Leandro Assunção was driving the bus that was hit in the accident — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

He was 40 years old and was the driver of the hit bus. Leandro lived in the city of Camacã. There are still no details on whether he was married and had children.

Sapphire of the Saints of Birth

3 of 9 Safira dos Santos do Nascimento — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Safira dos Santos do Nascimento — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

She was 10 years old and was a passenger in the collective. She was a student and was accompanied by her mother, Ana Aline, and sister Samiry. Along with his family, he lived in Ibicaraí.

Samiry dos Santos do Nascimento

4 of 9 Samiry dos Santos do Nascimento — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Samiry dos Santos do Nascimento — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

She was 1 year and 5 months old and was a passenger in the collective. The baby was accompanied by her mother, Ana Aline, and her sister Safira. Along with his family, he lived in Ibicaraí.

5 of 9 Ana Aline dos Santos — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Ana Aline dos Santos — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

She was 25 years old and was also a bus passenger. A housewife and married, Ana Aline was traveling with her two daughters, Safira and Samiry. The family lived in Ibicaraí.

6 of 9 Maria das Dores da Silva — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Maria das Dores da Silva — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

She was 66 years old and a bus passenger. Maria was a teacher in the city of Eunápolis, where she lived with her family.

7 of 9 Raimunda de Souza Céu — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Raimunda de Souza Céu — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

She was 73 years old and a bus passenger. Raimunda was a teacher in the city of Eunápolis, where she lived with her family.

8 of 9 Célia Barbosa da Silva — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Célia Barbosa da Silva — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

She was 63 years old and was a passenger in the collective. Célia was a civil servant and lived in the neighborhood of Santa Lúcia, in the city of Eunápolis.

9 of 9 Luciene Alves dos Santos — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Luciene Alves dos Santos — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

She was 39 years old and was also a passenger in the collective. Luciene was a chambermaid, married, had two daughters and lived in Porto Seguro.

See more state news at G1 Bahia.

Watch videos from G1 and TV Bahia 💻