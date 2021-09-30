Seeking to make a comeback at Santos, Carille may have the return of Kaiky and another defender for the derby against SPFC

As in the Campeonato Paulista, Santos is going through difficulties in the Brasileirão. Peixe is in 16th place with 23 points and is just one point behind Bahia, the first team to open the much feared Z-4. With Carille in charge, Alvinegro didn’t win a single match. However, the captain may already have great news for the derby against São Paulo, scheduled for next weekend.

This is because there is a certain expectation on the part of the coach to have players who are currently in the medical department, such as Robson Reis and Kaiky. The duo of defenders is already in transition and can be related to face São Paulo at Morumbi.

Robson suffered a sprained ankle in the draw against Bahia, and has been out of the team ever since. Kaiky, on the other hand, who has not played an official match since the 1-1 draw against Fortaleza, had an injury to the rectus femoris.

Another defender, Luís Felipe, is also running against time to be able to play again and help Carille. The athlete suffered a thigh injury in the clash against Athletico Paranaense, for the Copa do Brasil and still has no return forecast. This Wednesday (29), the professional trained inside the CT Rei Pelé.

The game against Fluminense will not take place this weekend because governor João Dória did not release the public in the stadiums before October 4th. Therefore, President Andres Rueda, who had the option of postponing the game, chose to follow this path.