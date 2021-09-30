Senate approves basic text of bill that amends administrative improbity law | Policy

The Senate approved this Wednesday (29), by 47 votes to 24, the basic text of the bill that amends the Administrative Impropriety Law and makes it difficult to convict public agents.

The text originated in the Chamber, the result of the work of a commission of jurists created during the administration of the former president of the House, Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ).

The basic text approved in the Senate on Wednesday (29) has already been changed and, therefore, after the conclusion of the vote, it will be analyzed again by the deputies (see below). The senators will also still have to evaluate the so-called highlights, suggestions for changing the text.

The project promotes a major change in the law on misconduct, which dates back to 1992. Of the 25 articles, only two are not modified by the project.

One of the main changes states that for the conviction of public agents, proof of intent will be required, that is, the intention to commit an irregularity.

Currently, the law of misconduct allows the conviction of public agents who damage the public coffers for omissions or willful and culpable acts, that is, without the intention of committing a crime.

The change foreseen in the project, in practice, makes prosecution difficult and, consequently, can hinder the fight against irregularities.

Defenders of the measure, however, say that the change is necessary to give more security to public managers in decision-making, especially in small town halls.

Changes made in the Senate

To reduce resistance to the proposal in the Senate, the rapporteur of the project in the House, Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA), welcomed the suggestion of senators and promoted changes in the proposal. Including:

The proposal approved by the Chamber provided that the public coffers would have to pay the so-called “loss fees” of the defendants’ lawyers, in the case of dismissal of the improbity action filed by the Public Ministry. Weverton welcomed a suggestion to say that payment will only be due if proven bad faith;

The text of the Chamber provided that the civil inquiry to determine the act of improbity would have to be concluded within 180 days, extendable only once for the same period. The Senate rapporteur increased the term to one year, extendable only once for the same period. Currently, there is no deadline;

The Chamber’s version stipulated a period of 120 days for the Public Ministry to express interest in pursuing the actions proposed by the Public Treasury. In the text of the Senate, the term increases to one year from the publication of the law;

The Senate rapporteur excludes the need for specific intent of acts of improbity arising from non-compliance with the legislation on access to information, provided for in the Chamber’s proposal;

Weverton also claimed to have removed an excerpt from the text that would make it possible to apply the rules provided for in the proposal to ongoing misconduct proceedings.

In an interview, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said that he considered a “smart logic” of Congress to “modernize” the law on improbity to “see that the investigation is carried out within constitutional limits and can really establish the guilt of the guilty, but allow also to absolve the innocent”.

“The intention of the Senate, as was the case with the Chamber, is to deliver a legal diploma that is balanced, that can be obedient to due legal process, to the adversary system, to broad defense,” he declared.

Regarding the period of up to two years for the conclusion of an investigation to investigate an act of impropriety, Pacheco said that other laws provide for deadlines for actions and that fixing them “is absolutely normal”.

The Impropriety Law deals with conduct of public agents who:

violate principles of public administration;

promote damage to public coffers;

enrich themselves illegally, taking advantage of the position they occupy;

The bill establishes that, in cases of illicit enrichment and damage to public coffers, the sanction of loss of public function only affects the bond of the same nature at the time the politician committed the infraction.

That is, if a federal deputy is convicted of impropriety due to facts from the time he was a state deputy, for example, he cannot lose his position.

The text allows, however, that, exceptionally, the Justice extends the punishment to other public bonds “taking into account the circumstances of the case and the seriousness of the infraction”.

The approved text excluded the possibility of public agents being framed for impropriety if there is no proof of intent, that is, intention to commit the crime.

According to the text, “the mere exercise of the function or performance of public powers, without proof of an intentional act with an unlawful purpose, removes the responsibility for an act of administrative improbity”.

Under the bill, public servants who make decisions based on the interpretation of laws and jurisprudence cannot be convicted of impropriety.

The text also determines that an action for impropriety will only be applicable if there is actual damage to public property.

According to the text, the Public Ministry will be the only body legitimated to propose actions of improbity. Currently, state, municipal and federal bodies can propose these actions.

This, according to the National Association of Federal Public Lawyers, could affect negotiations for leniency agreements under the anti-corruption law.

The text of the project fails to exemplify conduct considered as administrative improbity for define, in a restricted, exhaustive list, what can in fact be considered a crime of improbity.

Public lawyers from the National Association of Federal Public Lawyers say that these changes exclude conduct now considered improbity, such as sexual harassment, morality and torture.

Non-Persecution Agreement

The text also provides that the Public Ministry may conclude a non-criminal prosecution agreement, in which the State decides not to prosecute a criminal for a specific offense.

According to the text, the agreement can only be made if the following requirements are met:

full compensation for the damage;

the undue advantage obtained reverts to the injured legal entity;

the injured federative entity is heard;

the agreement is approved, within a period of up to 60 days, by the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office;

there is judicial approval, regardless of whether the agreement takes place before or after the filing of the administrative improbity action.

According to the proposal, the execution of this agreement will take into account:

agent’s personality;

nature, circumstances, gravity and social repercussion of the act of misconduct;

advantages, for the public interest, of the quick solution of the case.

The project also establishes that the agreement can be made:

during investigations;

in the course of the misconduct action;

after the execution of the sentence.

The competence to sign the agreement will be exclusive to the MP. If the investigated breaches the terms of the non-prosecution agreement, he will be 5 years without being able to make a new agreement of the type with the agency.

Nepotism: The project fixes the writing of a summary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that deals with nepotism. The crime is now described as: “Naming a spouse, partner or relative in a straight line, collateral or by affinity, up to the third degree, including, of the appointing authority or servant of the same legal entity invested in a position of direction, leadership or advisory , for the exercise of a position on a commission or trust or even of a gratified function in the direct and indirect public administration in any of the powers of the Union, States, Federal District and Municipalities, including the adjustment through reciprocal designations”.

Currently, the law does not define nepotism as one of the hypotheses of improbity.

Political rights: In case of illicit enrichment, the bill increases from up to 10 years to up to 14 years the suspension of the agent’s political rights. The text also provides for a fine equivalent to the value incorporated into the equity, which can be doubled (today, the law establishes a fine of up to three times the value). Convicts will also be unable to contract with the Government or receive government tax incentives for up to 14 years (currently 10 years).

In case of damage to the treasury, the suspension of political rights will go from up to 8 years to up to 12 years. The fine will be equivalent to the amount diverted (current law establishes a fine of up to two times). The prohibition to hire and receive incentives from the Public Power will be up to 12 years (today it is 5 years).

In the case of acts that violate principles of public administration, the suspension of political rights was excluded. The fine will fall from up to 100 times the agent’s salary to up to 24 times. The ban on contracting with the Government and receiving incentives rose from 3 years to up to 4 years.

the sanctions provided for in the law can only be carried out after the conviction becomes final, that is, when there are no further legal remedies;

the criminal acquittal in action that discusses the same facts, confirmed by a collegiate decision, prevents the proceeding of the action for impropriety;

the action of improbity will be the exclusive competence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office;

the statute of limitations for bringing an action for misconduct is 8 years, counted from the date of occurrence of the fact, or, in cases of permanent crimes, from the day the practice ceased;

using public money to praise and personalize acts, programs, works, services or campaigns of public bodies will be considered a crime of impropriety if the intention to obtain benefit for oneself or third parties is proven;

Fraud in bidding or selective process to sign contracts with non-profit entities will only be a crime of improbity if they lead to an effective loss of assets;

the agent who acts “illicitly” in the conservation of public property or in the collection of taxes or income will be punished;

granting, applying or maintaining financial or tax benefits improperly will only be a crime of impropriety if there is an effective loss of assets and the agent’s intent is proven;

revealing secret facts or circumstances will only be a crime if privileged information provides benefits or puts the security of society and the State at risk;

to frustrate the legality of a public tender will be a crime if the act is taken for its own benefit, direct or indirect, or of third parties.

the agent who fails to render mandatory accounts will be considered improbable when trying to hide irregularities;

acts or omissions based on interpretations of laws, and jurisprudence do not constitute administrative improbity;

third parties will only be held liable if they have influence in the unlawful practice, either by inducing or maliciously contributing to its occurrence, ruling out the possibility of prosecuting those who did not minimally participate in the act;

there may be a preliminary injunction (temporary assets) of the accused for impropriety, but the blocking will be made, primarily in less liquid assets, such as cars and real estate, avoiding direct blocking of bank accounts, “in order to guarantee the livelihood of the accused throughout the process”.

an action for improbity within the scope of private entities will be possible if they receive public funds;

the bill establishes that in the case of convictions of legal entities, the economic and social effects of the sanctions must be observed to enable the maintenance of their activities;

articles were revoked that included, as hypotheses of impropriety, the “practice of an act aiming at an end prohibited by law” and the “transfer of resources to a private entity, due to the provision of services in the health area without the prior execution of a contract, agreement or instrument congener”;

acts that give rise to illicit enrichment, loss of property, diversion, appropriation, squandering or squandering of public resources of Political Parties, or their foundations, will be held liable under the Law on Political Parties and not under the law on improbity.