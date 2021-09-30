Senate approves bill that weakens law

Senate approved this Wednesday (29) the bill that modifies the Administrative Impropriety Law and that, for specialists, makes the fight against corruption more difficult. The text, for example, provides punishment only for conduct considered intentional (intentional) and leaves out negligent or reckless actions, even if they cause material damage to the State.

Initially, the approval occurred in a symbolic vote with contrary votes from senators Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE), Styvenson Valentim (Podemos-RN), Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS), Regufe (Podemos- DF), Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE).

However, alleging that there was no agreement for the symbolic vote, Vieira, supported by Rodrigues, Girão, Dias and Izalci, filed a request for verification for the matter to be voted by roll call, which happened. The text was then approved by 47 votes in favor and 24 against.

The text appreciated by the Senate is different from what was approved by the deputies in June and, therefore, should be returned to the Chamber for further analysis.

What has changed in the proposal approved by the Chamber

Some changes were included at the last minute by the rapporteur of the matter, senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA), after meetings with senators against the proposal and civil society entities, such as Transparência Brasil and Instituto Não Accept Corrupção, this Tuesday afternoon -fair.

Regarding the version approved by the Chamber of Deputies, changes were included in the text regarding the deadline for investigation of acts of administrative improbity. The 180-day term provided for in the Chamber’s project was increased to one year, extendable for an equal period. And the period for the Public Ministry to demonstrate interest in improbity actions proposed by the Public Ministry was increased from 120 days, in the project approved by the deputies, to one year.

The need for proof of specific intent (intention) to characterize improbity in cases of non-compliance with the Access to Information Law (LAI) was excluded from the text. However, the controversial passage about intercurrent statute of limitations — when the process must be filed if four years pass between each of its stages — was maintained.

Provisions were also included regarding the possibility of configuring nepotism in political nominations (nomination or political nomination by the holders of elective mandates will not constitute improbity, being necessary the verification of intention with illicit purpose on the part of the agent).

Also included were reservations regarding the fees for loss of suit that the Public Prosecutor’s Office will have to pay in cases of actions that they accuse public agents of improbity. This will be done in cases of proven bad faith by the MP.

What most changes in relation to current legislation

According to Weverton and other lawmakers in favor of the bill, the suppression of the negligent (intentional) modality of administrative misconduct does not mean that negligent (unintentional) offenses will not be punishable, but that they will be dealt with by laws other than the of impropriety.

In addition, acts of administrative improbity will only be considered those that are typified by law. Critics of the law claim that this will prevent acts that are currently considered as improbity, no longer able to characterize it as it is not specified in the law, but that today they are classified as such for disrespecting legal principles.

In a public hearing held at the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), the minister of the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) Herman Benjamin, stressed that, as the project is doing, practices such as torture by police officers and cracks cannot be penalized by the Impropriety Law.

But, according to the proponents of this change, this guarantees legal certainty for public agents, as the version of the law currently in force would be very comprehensive – it states that “any action or omission that violates the duties of honesty, impartiality, legality , and loyalty to institutions” constitutes an act of improbity.

There are other relevant changes in the proposal, in relation to current legislation:

The Public Prosecutor’s Office will have exclusivity to file a wrongful action.

The MP may enter into a civil non-prosecution agreement – which is being supported by the institution itself.

There will be a single period of eight years for prescription of actions for improbity, counted from the occurrence of the fact.

The public agent will only be dismissed if he still holds the position in which he committed an act of improbity.

There will be unavailability of the defendant’s assets – and no seizure of assets, according to the law in force -, if there are well-founded signs of responsibility.

The personal promotion of a public agent and personalization of acts, programs, works, services or campaigns of public bodies will be prohibited.

Political parties will be excluded from the Impropriety Law, even if their leaders misuse public funds.

How was the voting for the highlights

In addition to the roll-call vote, senators voted for four amendments to the text. One of them, proposed by Lasier Martins, called for the reincorporation of the term “notably” to the passage that constitutes the crime of administrative improbity. The understanding of Podemos is that, without the word, unlawful conduct would not exhaust acts of improbity. The highlight was rejected by 40 votes against 19.

Another amendment, by senator Alvaro Dias, suggested that the action for the application of sanctions could be proposed by the Public Ministry or by the state public attorney. The highlight was rejected by 45 votes to 21 in favour.

Another highlight, by Lasier Martins, foresaw the increase in the prescription of actions for misconduct to 12 years. The amendment was rejected by 44 votes to 21. Another amendment, rejected by 34 votes to 31, defended the non-repeal of the duty of the public official to promote accessibility.

Senators criticize Arthur Lira and rapporteur defends the opinion

The text was criticized by opposing senators, who associated some parts of the wording with the alleged interests of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who has already been convicted in the second instance in the civil area for administrative improbity. But an injunction by the then Vice President of the Court of Alagoas (TJ-AL) Celyrio Adamastor suspended the effects of the sentence.

“This bill, approved under the terms of the report, will instantly file lawsuits against Mr. Arthur Lira, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber, instantly. We will instantly file 40% of the wrongdoing actions that are being processed, including those of members of this House “, criticized Senator Alessandro Vieira in reference to the defense of the revision of an item that deals with the intercurrent prescription.

“I have a hard time finding another expression that is not shame. It’s embarrassing to see that a project is being voted for in flagrant benefit of those who made mistakes”, added Vieira.

Opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues endorsed Vieira’s speech. “Article 23, which reduces the statute of limitations, was made to order, it is a tortoise here,” he criticized. “So I try to brown the pill, but this article 23 is in dubio for Arthur Lira, it’s to benefit Arthur Lira, it was made for him,” he added.

The rapporteur, Weverton Rocha, defended his writing and denied the inclusion of excerpts to favor Lira. “It is important to remember that, regarding the four-year intercurrent transcript — let’s do an account here — you are talking here of eight years to file a lawsuit, four years in the first instance, four years in the second instance, four years in the third Are reasonable… How old? Twenty years, twenty years!”, he said.

Rocha mentioned that the text improves the law on administrative improbity, he pointed out that jurists defended the text approved in the Chamber in a letter and that its text even increases the penalty from eight to 14 years of suspension of political rights for those who commit acts of improbity. “Now, the imperito, the one who made a management error, this error is considered improbity, dishonesty, it is not correct, it is not fair, and we cannot accept it,” he declared.

“I am a municipalist, I know what a mayor does, what a municipal manager goes through at the end”. While many stay here in theory, they are there in practice, wanting to know how they are going to put medicine on the shelf even with small money,” added Rocha.

There are still setbacks in the Impropriety Law, say members of the MP

The National Association of Members of the Public Ministry (Conamp) recognized that the text approved by the Senate made important advances in the fight against corruption, in relation to the proposal that had been approved in the Chamber.

However, they stated that there are still points that represent a setback in the fight against impunity, citing the restriction of acts that can be considered violations of the principles of improbity; the non-punishment of guilty impropriety; and retroactive prescription.

“Conamp, in compliance with its duty to fight for society’s fundamental guarantees, will continue to make efforts to ensure that these changes are included in the text, in order to ensure that Brazilian law can effectively guarantee the restraint of illegal practices by improper public managers,” he informed the association in a statement.