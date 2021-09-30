Severe forms of dengue increase 63% in Pernambuco; see 6 warning signs of illness

Bulletin of the Department of Health of Pernambuco (SES) shows that the incidence rate of probable cases of dengue in Pernambuco is above the limit of expected cases for the period. This year, until September 20, there are already 44,022 records of people who fell ill with dengue symptoms, in 183 municipalities in Pernambuco, which represents an increase of 42%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Also according to the SES balance sheet, until September 20, 79 cases of dengue with warning signs and 14 of severe dengue were reported, which corresponds to an increase of 63.2%, compared to the same period in 2020, when 43 cases of dengue with warning signs and 14 of severe dengue were registered.

In August this year, the Health Department of Recife (Sesau) confirmed a death from dengue, a 76-year-old man who lived in the San Martin neighborhood, West Zone of the city. In the last week, the city confirmed a death by chicungunha: of a 90-year-old woman, who lived in the neighborhood of Jardim São Paulo, in the west side of the capital of Pernambuco. In addition to these confirmed deaths, the capital of Pernambuco is still investigating four other deaths of people who died with a suggestive picture of infection caused by a virus transmitted by the Aedes aegypti.

The main symptoms of dengue are:

High fever from 38.5°C

intense muscle pain

Pain when moving the eyes

malaise

Lack of appetite

Headache

red spots on the body

However, dengue infection can be asymptomatic (no symptoms), mild or severe. In the latter case, it can even lead to death.

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C), with an abrupt onset, which usually lasts from two to seven days, accompanied by headache, body and joint pain, in addition to prostration, weakness , pain behind the eyes, rash and itchy skin. Weight loss, nausea and vomiting are common. In some cases, it also has red patches on the skin. In the early febrile phase of dengue, it can be difficult to differentiate.

Severe form of dengue

The severe form of the disease includes continuous severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, and mucosal bleeding. When presenting symptoms, it is important to seek a health service for proper diagnosis and treatment.

The following symptoms are dengue alarm signs:

Intense and continuous abdominal pain or pain on palpation of the abdomen

persistent vomiting

Fluid accumulation (ascites, pleural effusion, pericardial effusion)

Mucosal bleeding or other bleeding

Progressive increase in hematocrit

Abrupt drop in platelets

How is dengue treated?

There is no specific treatment for dengue. In case of suspicion, it is essential to seek a health professional for the correct diagnosis. Health care is provided to relieve symptoms. Among the forms of treatment are: taking rest; drink plenty of fluids (water); not taking medications on their own; hydration can be taken orally (ingestion of liquids through the mouth) or intravenously (using a saline solution, for example); the treatment is done symptomatically, always according to the health professional’s assessment, according to each case.

How to prevent dengue?

The best way to prevent dengue is to prevent the spread of the mosquito Aedes aegypti, eliminating stored water that can become possible breeding sites, such as in plant pots, water ponds, tires, plastic bottles, unused and maintenance-free swimming pools, even in small containers such as bottle caps.

Clothing that minimizes skin exposure during the day, when mosquitoes are more active, provide some protection from bites and can be one of the measures adopted, especially during outbreaks.

Repellents and insecticides can also be used, following label instructions. Mosquito nets provide good protection for those who sleep during the day, such as babies, bedridden people and night workers.

Pernambuco municipalities with high incidence

Regarding the incidence of probable cases of dengue, 105 municipalities are in a situation of low incidence and 33 of medium incidence.

In addition, 36 are in a situation of high incidence (300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants): Araçoiaba, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Camaragibe, Chã de Alegria, Fernando de Noronha, Igarassu, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Moreno, Olinda, Paulista, Recife and Victory of

Santo Antão (1st Regional Health); Bom Jardim, Buenos Aires, Cumaru, Feira Nova, Lagoa do Carro, Limoeiro, Nazaré da Mata, Orobó, Paudalho, Tracunhaém and Vicencia (2nd Health Region); Amaraji, Barreiros, Escada, Gameleira, Jaqueira, Primavera, Rio Formoso and Tamandaré (3rd Health Region); Gravatá (4th Regional Health), Afogados da Ingazeira and Ingazeira (10th Regional Health); Goiana and São Vicente Ferrér (12th Regional Health).