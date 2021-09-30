‘She was terrified of fire,’ says the daughter of an old woman who was cremated by mistake; family claims she wanted to be buried | Rio de Janeiro

the housewife Josefa Figueira da Silva , 69, who was cremated by mistake in Rio de Janeiro, was terrified of fire and spent her life saying that she would like to have a “normal” burial. Ana Paula Figueira , Dona Josefa’s daughter, says that her mother would not like the way she was treated after her death.

“my mother was terrified of fire. She said that not even after death wanted to be cremated. She used to say that a small burn hurt a lot, imagine catching fire all over your body. Despite being from the church, they say a lot ‘I came from dust, I’ll come back to dust’, my mother always said that she didn’t want to turn to dust in the fire”, says Ana Paula.

Shaken, Josefa’s daughter says she went to the 39th DP (Pavuna) this Tuesday (28th) and filed a police report so that the fact could be investigated. “I’m so hateful. I only know how to feel hatred and a lot of hurt for what they did to my mother. The pain of losing her is not enough anymore, they still give me this news”.

Josefa was taken to Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla, in the North Zone of Rio, because she was with Covid. The picture evolved quickly, and Josefa died on Saturday (25). The family says that they received the call and went to the hospital, but they could not recognize the body on the same day or on Sunday, because the registry office would be closed.

On Monday (27), relatives went to the hospital to recognize Josefa, but they couldn’t find her. They waited for hours until, around 4 pm, the hospital took someone else to be recognized by the family. They said the woman was very different and the bracelet had another name, that of Jelly.

What does Gecelia’s family say

the family of Jecelia Barbosa, 89, says recognition of the body has been hampered by Covid’s safety protocols. According to Jorgina Barbosa, daughter of Gecélia, the body could not be completely discovered to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus. Because of this, she only saw part of the face and believed it would be her mother.

Upon noting the exchange, the hospital tried to contact Gecélia’s family, but Josefa’s body had already been cremated in her place. The direction of the Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla opened an inquiry to investigate the case.