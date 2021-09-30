Shopping center shares are discounted and may hit expressive highs, says Credit Suisse

(Pixabay)

SAO PAULO – Analysts at Credit Suisse are optimistic about the actions of the shopping center sector, even though some of these shares have reached the lowest price level for the third time during the pandemic.

The report signed by Daniel Gasparete, Pedro Hajnal and Vanessa Quiroga highlights that companies are excessively discounted and that the sales potential for next year may be greater than predicted by market consensus.

In Credit Suisse’s calculations, mall shares have fallen 25% since June. However, on the other two times that companies beat the minimum on the stock exchange (in November 2020 and in April 2021), the scenario was much more uncertain. Still, on both occasions, the shares hit expressive highs of 20% to 30% weeks later. Analysts see a positive bias for the segment’s shares, even though growth forecasts for the economy next year have been revised downwards.

“Shopping centers have been recovering at a faster pace than expected, but average forecasts don’t seem to be taking this into account,” says the report. While the consensus points that the sector’s revenues next year will be equivalent to pre-pandemic levels, Credit Suisse believes in growth of 14%.

But analysts believe the recovery will not be the same for all companies in the sector. Taking into account economic uncertainties and the high cost of capital of companies, Credit Suisse recommends that investors look for “higher quality” names and gives as examples the portfolios of Iguatemi (IGTA3) and Multiplan (MULT3).

“More dominant portfolios (such as Iguatemi and Multiplan) are likely to have stronger operating numbers, driven by higher sales,” analysts say.

They add that the two companies have greater bargaining power to get better rental income. Credit Suisse maintained an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for both companies and a neutral rating for brMalls (BRML3) and BR Properties (BRPR3).

For Multiplan, the target price is R$24 (upward potential of 27.5% compared to Wednesday’s closing) while, for brMalls, the target is R$10.50 (upward potential of 28. two%). Iguatemi has a target price of R$42.50 (upside 33.8%), while the target price for BR Properties is R$9.25 (or upside of 13.8%).

