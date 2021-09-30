Simaria bets on a low-cut, eye-catching and branded look of almost R$70 thousand for a fashion show in Paris

Simaria (39) is also present at the fashion week in Paris, France.

Last Wednesday, 29, the singer used her social network to share some records showing details of her impeccable production for another day of Paris Fashion Week.

On her Instagram, she shared a sequence of clicks and even took the opportunity to talk about making a dream come true by attending the iconic event.

For the Balmain fashion show, the sertaneja chose an elegant and very striking look from the French brand.

She bet on a lime green tweed blazer with gold buttoning, which costs around R$18,000, which she opened to make it very low-cut.

The muse combined the piece with a legging printed in black and white with the brand’s logo for R$11,961 and a long boot with high heels with the same print as the pants for R$13,443.

She finished off her look with a gold necklace, more delicate earrings and rings, and even chose a black shoulder bag also with the brand’s print, which can be found on the web for R$24,697.

Check out Simaria’s flashy and italicized look for the Balmain fashion show in Paris:





