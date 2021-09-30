Simaria is present at the Paris Fashion Week: ”Unforgettable moment”

With a neon blazer, singer Simaria Mendes makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week

This Wednesday, 29, Simaria Mendes (39) made her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The country singer, who has always appreciated the fashion world, spoke about her happiness at being present at Paris Fashion Week!

“Being present at the event is, without a doubt, an unforgettable moment for me. I’ve always loved fashion, for all the things it involves, such as design details, creation and all its art”, said the sister of Simone (37), who made a thank you. “I am very grateful to God for the opportunity. I thank my friend Bruno Astuto for the invitation and for providing all this”, added.

Since childhood, Simaria has always imagined taking part in incredible and unforgettable events such as Paris Fashion Week. “If I could express in one word such an experience it would be: Surreal”, said the artist, who confessed that she is delighted every time she plays a piece of clothing, as if it were a new song.

It is worth mentioning that this is the artist’s second time in a fashion week, since last year she was present at New York Fashion Week.

Check out Simaria’s look at Paris Fashion Week:



Simaria Mendes at Paris Fashion Week — Photo: João Almeida





Last access: 30 Sep 2021 – 00:43:45 (401010).