Singer’s father is suspended from the guardianship of his daughter

After 13 years in control of her daughter’s life, Jamie Spears is no longer Britney Spears’ tutor. The decision was made at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Earlier this month, Jamie filed a petition to end guardianship after the singer asked that he be replaced by a professional tutor.

In June, she called for an end to her guardianship at a hearing in California. At the time, the artist said she was forced to work sick and said she was prevented from marrying and having children.

Not only did my family do nothing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my father. […] I lied and told the whole world that I’m fine and I’m happy. It’s a lie, I thought maybe I would stay if I said enough. I’ve been in denial, in shock, I’m traumatized. Now I’m telling the truth, okay? I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s crazy, I’m depressed. I cry every day. […] I want to be heard, I want change, I deserve change. said Britney in audience in June

“This situation is not sustainable … This situation is toxic,” said Judge Brenda Penny in deciding to suspend Jamie.

She approved accountant John Zabel as the temporary successor to Britney’s father. A new hearing will be scheduled for the decision on the total removal of Jamie’s guardianship.

understand the case

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, had her guardianship since 2008, that is, he was the one who gave the final say in several decisions in the artist’s life, for example, whether she will marry or not. The legal arrangement began due to concerns over the mental health of Britney, who was hospitalized twice in 2008 in the psychiatric ward of a hospital.

Since then, Britney’s father and a lawyer have taken control of her personal and business affairs. The singer tried to remove her father from her guardian’s position in 2020, but a judge denied and extended guardianship until September 2021. Fans of the artist even made a movement called “free Britney” for the end of the tutoring.

In February, The New York Times released a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star”, which shows the ups and downs of Britney’s career and details of the singer’s tutelage, which rekindled the controversy surrounding the subject. .