Small habits can improve heart health

Since the year 2000, the 29th of September is the World Heart Day. The date, established by the World Heart Federation (WHF), aims to emphasize the importance of caring for one of Organs most important organs in the human body, the heart. Institutions around the world make the population aware of the cardiovascular problems that were responsible for 32% of all global deaths in 2019, 85% of them from heart attacks or strokes, as pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cardiologist Dr. Mário De Divitiis, from Hospital Pitangueiras, Jundiaí says that maintaining healthy habits is essential to preserve the health of the heart muscle.

According to him, the main care with heart health is related to behavioral factors and habits that are easy to be incorporated into daily life.

“For those who do not have any type of disease, the ideal is to see a cardiologist once a year, and for those who have any comorbidity, at least two to four times a year. Physical activities are essential and can be done in pleasurable ways, such as walking outdoors, walking up and down stairs instead of using the elevator and riding a bicycle. Maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding excess alcohol and not smoking also improve heart health’, recommends the cardiologist.

Another common problem today, high levels of stress can also stimulate heart problems, as faster heartbeats can increase blood pressure. High blood pressure, in turn, has an impact on the heart, such as a higher risk of heart attack and stroke. “Sometimes small measures, such as eating quiet, stress-free meals without using cell phones and televisions, can help preserve heart health. Sit down with family, friends and enjoy this moment. Eat with pleasure and quality, this makes a difference, including stress relief”, indicates the cardiologist.

Dr. Mario emphasizes that the guidelines of Societies of Cardiology (Brazilian, American, European) reinforce that all treatments must start with the MEV (lifestyle changes) without this, even the efficacy of drug therapy will not be complete. “Currently, the percentage of individuals who adhere to treatment, both in SEM and medications, emphasizing the use of correct doses, is very low in the world population, which does not differ in Brazil. Therefore, we have to motivate populations with socio-educational campaigns and that all health professionals are vehicles for this”, he reinforces.

In 2019, approximately 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular disease worldwide. This group of diseases includes the so-called heart and blood vessel diseases. In Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, about 14 million people have a cardiovascular disease and at least 400,000 die a year from these diseases, which corresponds to 30% of all deaths in the country. “It is necessary to remember that it is much easier to take care of health than disease, so the prevention of risk factors is the best way to avoid cardiovascular disease.” The mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases even in this period of the covid-19 pandemic remains extremely high and many people leave out of fear, or for other reasons, the care for chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular ones.