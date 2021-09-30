Snake hanging from a tree is spotted with a mouth full of possum – News

A simple change of route put a resident of Sydney, Australia, in front of a snake hanging from a tree, its mouth full of possum. Despite the initial impact, Lucy Morris pulled out her cell phone to record the reptile’s feast.

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, Lucy was walking along the edge of Shelly Beach when she decided to explore a green area on the outskirts of the bustling beach.

It wasn’t hard to spot something rather peculiar under one of the local trees: a huge carpet python, with a swell just behind its mouth, from which a solitary tail dangled.

Apparently, according to the publication, the unlucky marsupial was captured and preyed on the spot. Fortunately, the woman was aware enough to let the reptile feed with peace of mind – after all, this is the cycle of life.

This species of snake is known to feed on small reptiles and mammals, including pets from careless guardians.

A carpet python can be about 10 feet long and has no venom — despite having a painful bite.

The method used to kill prey is that of constriction: it wraps itself around the victim, until the blood flow of the victim is blocked, which leads to death.

The next step is to swallow the animal’s carcass, as seen in the video above.

Another python hung from a clothesline to devour a wild bird. Check it out below!