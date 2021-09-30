Sol will appeal a R$1 million lawsuit against Gretchen

Singer Sol, successful in the 1980s, lost in the first instance a lawsuit filed against her “rival” Gretchen. According to columnist Rogério Gentile, from UOL, she was asking for a compensation of R$ 1 million from the “queen of rebolado” for considering having been mentioned in a pejorative way in the book “Gretchen: An Almost Unauthorized Biography”, written by Gerson Couto and Fábio Fabrício Fabretti, who were also targets of the process. The judge ruled the action as groundless.

In conversation with the splash, Sol says he will appeal the decision, and points out that it was disrespected by Gretchen and the authors of the book. The artist claims to have been introduced as “Barbie put*” in a dialogue of the work.

Even if it is necessary to go to the Supreme Court, I will continue with this. If I were the judge’s daughter, he certainly wouldn’t want his daughter called “Barbie put*”. That’s what they wrote in the book she authorized to be published. I think the right thing is for them to respect me. It must be punished.

Sol reveals that he saw Gretchen’s celebrations after the first trial and counters the “rival”:

This celebration is kind of out of time because the process is not over. I still count on the judgment of the next judge. It never diminishes anyone. I studied law, I tried to learn as much as I could, and I understand my rights. Everything that goes, comes back one day. I trust the law and I know it will be put into practice.

Sol’s lawyer, Dr. Priscila Inowe, sent a note to splash, reaffirming that he will appeal the decision that won Gretchen:

“The decision, published in the official gazette on this date (09/28/2021) suffers from several irregularities that will be attacked by the appeal at the appropriate time. When stressing the need for authorization of biographies and supporting biographies, the court pointed out that “The analysis of the case records arouses great controversy and intense debate, especially because it took place between two public persons.”, as well as that “(…) the Superior Court stated that the need for authorization for the biography constitutes prior private censorship, ensuring , to the alleged victim, his right to file suits for damages in cases of feeling violated with the rights of personality.” (our emphasis)”.

The lawyer continues:

“Thus, the offended Cantora Sol denies that they were friends, as well as that they were rivals. She feels attacked with the publication of the biography, and therefore vehemently disagrees with the decision of the case file, which rejected the claim for compensation, being certain which will demonstrate to the higher courts that their right of defense was curtailed, as well as violation of their constitutional rights. Cantora Sol is currently in the release phase of the album Paraíso da Sol.”

The “rivalry” between Gretchen and Sol existed because of the way they similarly presented themselves, singing and dancing in a way considered “sensual” in the 1980s. They commanded a generation that still had Sharon and Rita Cadillac, also as “queens” do rebolado”, and performed many presentations in auditorium shows, such as those by Chacrinha and Silvio Santos.

Gretchen comments on the lawsuit filed by singer Sol Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Gretchen celebrates victory:

After the court’s favorable decision, which caused Sol’s lawsuit to be considered groundless, Gretchen spoke with Splash and celebrated: