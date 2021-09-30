Solar power generation breaks three records on the same day

The production of solar energy photovoltaic broke three distinct records this Tuesday (28).

The first was in the National Interconnected System (SIN), with an instantaneous generation peak of 3,626 megawatts (MW), at 10:52 am. This amount of energy represents 4.7% of Brazil’s demand. This percentage surpassed the registered mark on September 19, when 3,574 MW were generated, at 11:16 am.

Still in the morning period, in the Northeast, the instantaneous solar generation reached 2,624 MW, at 10:52 am, an amount sufficient to supply 21.4% of the load in this region. Then, at 12:08 pm, in the Southeast/Midwest, another unprecedented brand was registered for instantaneous photovoltaic generation, the production of 1,056 MW, which represented 2.4% of the subsystem’s demand.

Today, the production of solar energy for the electrical matrix represents 2.1% and the expectation of the National System Operator (ONS) is that it will reach 2.6% by the end of this year. The previous record for solar generation was recorded at 11:57 am on August 26, when the peak reached was 2,336 MW, an amount sufficient to meet 20.5% of the region’s demand in the minute of the day.

Also on Tuesday, Enel X, a company that operates in Brazil in the generation and distribution of electricity, signed a contract with Bradesco bank for the development and construction of nine photovoltaic power plants for distributed generation in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Goiás The plants will have a capacity of 11 megawatts-peak and the plants will be responsible for generating energy for more than 300 branches of the bank in the three states for a period of 10 years, with the possibility of extending the contractual term.

The units are being installed in the municipalities of Quixeré, in Ceará; Buriti Alegre, in Goiás; and Seropédica and Campos dos Goytacazes, in Rio de Janeiro. In all, there will be 18,550 solar panels, distributed in a total area of ​​more than 240 thousand (246,431) square meters. The forecast is for the plants to start operations in June 2022.

Until 2012, the sector had only 7 MW installed. In August of that year, it surpassed the historic milestone of 10,000 MW in projects, with 65% of distributed solar generation projects, which involve small and medium systems installed on roofs, facades and land. Centralized parks, on the other hand, account for 3.5 gigawatts (GW), 2% of the matrix.

About ONS:

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) is responsible for coordinating and controlling the operation of electricity generation and transmission facilities in the National Interconnected System (SIN) and for planning the operation of isolated systems in the country, under the supervision and regulation of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).