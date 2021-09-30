Solskjaer highlights Cristiano Ronaldo’s “mental strength” at Manchester United’s upset | Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the player with the most games in the Champions League, scored 50 minutes into the second half and drove Old Trafford to delirium (watch the video above).

– That’s what he’s done throughout his career. (Cristiano Ronaldo) is so mentally strong that he just stays in the game. I saw him all day today, the way he prepared for the game, focused – said Solskjaer.

– He did it so many times, when you saw him (for Portugal) against Ireland a month ago, he missed a goal, didn’t touch the ball much and then two decisive headers in the last minutes. It’s the real mark of a finisher – he added (watch below).

United – and Solskjaer – were under pressure after losing on their debut to Young Boys. That setback was followed by a League Cup elimination for West Ham and a Premier League defeat at home to Aston Villa.

– It is (a triumph) huge for the players, of course, to win games in this way after we lost the game in Bern in that way is great. I prefer a win and a loss to two draws – said Solskjaer, recalling that the defeat for the Swiss in the first round of the Champions group stage was with a goal at the end.

Solskjaer also praised Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. Challenged in recent seasons, the archer made at least four difficult saves in the victory over Villarreal.

– Fortunately, we had the best goalkeeper in the world. David was fantastic.

Manchester United returns to the field next Saturday to face Everton for the Premier League.