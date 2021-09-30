SP government announces ICMS reduction for five new economic sectors in 2022 | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (29) the reduction or exemption from the tax rate on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for five economic sectors in the state as of January 1, 2022.

Among the sectors benefited are Medicines, Used Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Juices and natural beverages, in addition to Oil and Gas Equipment.

Each of these sectors will have a different reduction, as disclosed below by the São Paulo government.

Medicines – rate goes from 18% in 2021 for exemption;

– rate goes from 18% in 2021 for exemption; used vehicles – rate goes from 3.8% in 2021 to 1.8% in 2022;

– rate goes from 3.8% in 2021 to 1.8% in 2022; electric vehicles – rate goes from 18% in 2021 to 14.5% in 2022;

– rate goes from 18% in 2021 to 14.5% in 2022; Juices and natural drinks – rate goes from 13.3% in 2021 to 3% in 2022;

– rate goes from 13.3% in 2021 to 3% in 2022; Oil and gas equipment – rate goes from 15% in 2021 for exemption.

“With the recovery of the investment capacity in the State of SP, we were able to reach our fiscal target and with this we will make it possible to reduce taxes in SP and anticipate tax relief for the economy of SP as of January 1, 2022. It is the response of the Government of SP to the productive market”, said Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The reduction should mean an exemption of around R$ 3 billion in taxes for the São Paulo government, according to the São Paulo Economic Development secretary, Patrícia Ellen.

“With the fiscal adjustment of 2020 and this economic recovery so accelerated in the state of SP, today, we can bring tax relief from 2023 to 2022 and also reduce taxes in the sectors most impacted by the pandemic, also investing in the release of accumulated credit. These consolidated actions represent an investment of more than R$ 3 billion in boosting this economic recovery in the sectors represented”, said the secretary.

On September 15, the governor of São Paulo had already announced the reduction of the ICMS rate for the bars and restaurants sector, which will start paying around 3.2% as of January 1, 2022.

With the reduction, the rate returns to the level of January last year, when the João Doria (PSDB) administration readjusted the tax to 3.69%.

The measure, according to the government of São Paulo, will benefit around 250 thousand companies affected by the pandemic, with savings of 15% of the tax cost of these establishments.