SP government announces V day and third dose for Health

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced this Wednesday (29), the V Day of vaccination against covid-19 for next Saturday (2). The campaign aims to immunize those with the second dose of vaccine against covid-19 in arrears.

According to the government, the vaccination campaign can take place throughout the state, as long as it receives the adhesion of the municipalities – the Health Secretariat of Ribeirão Preto was contacted and has not yet commented on the matter.

In all, Ribeirão Preto has already applied 926,262 doses of the vaccine against covid-19. 535,907 people received at least the first dose and 366,437 completed the vaccination schedule, another 18,817 took the Janssen vaccine, with a single dose.

third dose



The third dose for Health workers from Monday (4). According to the coordinator of the PEI (State Immunization Program), 1 million doses will be sent for vaccination of professionals vaccinated with two doses between the months of February and March.

It is worth remembering that the vaccination campaign in Ribeirão Preto takes place through an appointment, which is opened by the Health Department after receiving doses of the vaccine against covid-19 by the PEI.