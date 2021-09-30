SP government resumes ‘Corujão da Saúde’ aimed at cancer diagnosis from the 1st

The Government of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (29) the resumption of the Health Owl Program, aimed at cancer patients. The measure aims to attend more than 335,000 exams that should have been done by the 31st of August, but which are delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the government, services for this public begin this Friday (1). Exams will be performed such as endoscopies (about 18.4 thousand procedures), colonoscopies (11.1 thousand), rectosigmoidoscopy (1.5 thousand), computed tomography (180.5 thousand), ultrasonography (28.5 thousand), biopsies ( 6.5 mil) and magnetic resonances (88.8 mil).

Through them, it is possible to diagnose skin, digestive, thyroid, prostate, brain and lung cancers. The exams were registered by the municipalities at Cross (Central for Regulation and Offer of Health Services).

In addition, the program will also offer 19,100 radiotherapy sessions for the treatment of 1,000 patients.

The exams will be carried out at the Specialty Medical Outpatient Clinics (AMEs) and hospitals within the State Department of Health’s own network. In addition, 50 private hospitals have already been authorized to provide care to patients, but this should begin on the 11th of October. Among these units are the Hospital Sírio-Libanês and Albert Einstein.

“With the drop in hospitalizations for covid-19 and the advance of vaccination in São Paulo, which is the state that vaccinates the most in Brazil, it will be possible to resume the Owl of Health in the best public and private hospitals, such as the Albert Einstein, Sírio hospitals. Lebanês and Oswaldo Cruz,” said Doria.

The State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, pointed out that other private units that wish to participate in the program can apply until Friday (1st). “These initial care will be aimed at cancer patients, but in the coming weeks, we will expand this program to other diseases,” he said.

Historic

In the first half of 2019, the Government of São Paulo launched the first phase of Owl of Health to serve patients from all regions of the state. That year, 143,000 examinations of endoscopy, mammography and ultrasonography were performed.

There was also a special Owl for cataract surgeries, with 6,300 such procedures in all regions. Also in the oncology area, the program’s localized action took place in the Bauru region to assist 65 patients who needed radiotherapy treatment.