SP has a high moving average of deaths per covid-19

O State of São Paulo experiences an increase in the moving average of deaths per covid-19: the indicator jumped from 97 to 143 within two weeks. At first, the scenario can be attributed to the September 7 holiday and data damming problems, which caused a fictitious low at the beginning of the month. Still, the rise mainly from last week, when the data would have been less affected by external factors, sparks a warning. The government of São Paulo, however, claims that the rise has not yet revealed itself as a trend, even due to the drop in new hospitalizations.

Official data indicate that the moving average of deaths on Tuesday, 28, it was 155, a number even higher than last week’s parameter. However, to have a broader idea of ​​whether the indicator had growth for the third consecutive week, the state administration expects the cycle to close on Saturday and averages the index throughout the week.







Brazil has over 595,000 deaths per covid-19 Photo: ANSA / Ansa

Executive coordinator of the Scientific Committee that advises the São Paulo government, João Gabbardo defended in an interview with state that, at the moment, the data is still “too bad for analyzing cases and deaths”, since, he recalls, there were recent problems with the e-SUS Notifica system of the Ministry of Health. “These deaths that have increased appear to be a circumstantial data, it is not something that at first we consider a trend”, he reinforced.

Gabbardo pointed out that, for reading the pandemic scenario, the state government has been based mainly on the moving average of new admissions per day, which is totally controlled by the state administration and has been falling. On Tuesday, official data show that the index was at 582, compared to 579 a week ago and 621 compared to 14 days ago.b

“Our position is one of tranquility, even though we know that more than 90% of cases in São Paulo are of patients who have the Delta variant. Even with this percentage, there was no increase in hospitalizations,” he said, reinforcing the role of vaccination in this scenario. Given the strain of concern, two doses are even more important, especially in a scenario of overspread of the virus.

The moving average of positive diagnoses on Tuesday was 1,470 in São Paulo. A week ago, when there was the greatest impact from the update of repressed data, the index rose to 7,330. Two years ago, I was on 911. “It’s not the first time (the damming) happens, but I believe that, being under control and regularized, in the coming weeks the data will be more real,” added Gabbardo.

According to him, the slight increase in the moving average of deaths is an indicator that would now be out of step with the others and, because of that, does not increase the concern at this time. Even because the state government still attributes some effect of the damming of data in this index as well, even though the indicator of new cases has been affected to a greater degree.

“It makes no sense to increase the number of deaths when the number of hospitalizations is falling,” defended the coordinator of the Scientific Committee. He also reiterated that, if the scenario has to suggest any warning at this time, it is for the rapid advance of vaccination. “The priority is for people who are waiting for the second dose to be able to receive the second application of the vaccine.”