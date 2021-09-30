SP will apply 3rd dose to health professionals from Monday

The government of São Paulo today announced the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for health professionals in the state starting next Monday (4).

According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), around one million professionals may receive the extra dose. To receive the third dose, the health professional must have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months.

As with the other groups, São Paulo diverges from the federal government and uses “whatever vaccine is available” for the booster dose — CoronaVac, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer. The Ministry of Health indicates the preferential use of Pfizer.

All registered health professionals who were immunized within the stipulated time may take the third dose.

For health workers who have already taken their vaccines in February and March, we are mobilizing over 1 million doses so that on Monday, the 4th, the application of the third dose can begin.”

Regiane de Paula, coordinator of the State Vaccination Plan

At a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the governor also informed that he will resume the “Owl of Health” project, which performs examinations at night.

The expectation is that at least 335,000 exams will be carried out starting next Friday (1st), in the public network.

The Owl will also be held in private hospitals, as was the case — in these, the exams will begin on October 11th. In total, 50 private hospitals will participate in the program.

“With the advance of vaccination, it will be possible to retake the Owl of Health, with the best public and private hospitals — there are 50 private hospitals, and I highlight Albert Einstein, Sírio-Libanês and Oswaldo Cruz,” declared Doria.

The program was launched by the governor in 2019, after having already been implemented in the capital, but was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We have an obligation to expedite not only the diagnosis of these repressed patients, but also the start of their treatments. There were 335,000 exams that were kept waiting in line, mainly those that were registered by the municipalities until the 31st of August”, declared the state secretary of Cheers, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Unstable data

Gorinchteyn also spoke about the instability in the records of covid-19 cases and deaths — which, according to state governments, is the result of an update to the e-SUS app earlier this month. The problem has been previously reported and exposes underreporting in the country.

All data are still unstable, and this still means that we now have a significant increase, like what happened last week, with more than 130% increase in the number of cases. This week, we had a drop of almost 80% […] This instability means that we do not have the real case data.

Jean Gorinchteyn, State Secretary of Health

The secretary considered that the data on admissions are not affected. In the state of São Paulo, according to yesterday’s data from the secretariat, the occupancy of beds for patients with covid-19 is 31.7% in ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and 21.2% in wards. In the first half of this year, ICU occupancy reached 90%.

He also defended the correct disclosure of information: “It is a civic duty to bring and carry information […] São Paulo has nothing to fear, nothing to hide and, therefore, we are absolutely available.”

According to the Fundação Seade platform, which gathers the state’s covid numbers, São Paulo has so far added more than 4.3 million positive covid-19 diagnoses and nearly 150 thousand deaths from the disease.