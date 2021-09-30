Speak, Maurão: Retranca is not prohibited, but Palmeiras can do more – 09/30/2021

The classification of Palmeiras for the decision of the Copa Libertadores and, especially, the way in which the team got a spot against Atlético-MG was one of the topics covered by Mauro Cezar in the frame “Fala, Maurão”. The columnist for UOL Esporte does not condemn the ‘uplift’ adopted by Abel Ferreira’s team, but says that the alviverde cast can do more than it has been showing.

“There is a certain embarrassment for many people to admit the following: Palmeiras reached the final without playing great football. Palmeiras deservedly reached the final, because they were better than the opponent in their strategy. Palmeiras reached the final playing in the boom, as Greece was European champion in 2004 playing in boom”, he says from the 29 seconds of the video above.

“Playing in the boom is part of the game, and Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira plays like that in certain situations because that is the profile of their coach. And it worked this time… It didn’t work in other recent competitions”, recalls Mauro Cezar.

The journalist emphasizes, however, that Palmeiras has a cast to play in another way. For Mauro Cezar, the cast of Alviverde is not so inferior to that of Galo.

“It’s okay to admit that, and it’s okay to like that kind of game. And it’s okay to criticize that kind of game, especially when you’re not a Chelsea manager playing against a much stronger Bayern. Palmeiras is not inferior to Atlético-MG as Chelsea were inferior to Barcelona and Bayern in that 2012 season”, he says.

“It’s normal to play like that, but Palmeiras can do more. Maybe Atlético-MG’s squad is better, but there isn’t an abysmal difference between the two groups of players. Palmeiras could have qualified by playing in another way. that it was a boom, and it is not prohibited. If the boom led to success, let them enjoy it,” he concludes.