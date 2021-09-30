Station in São Paulo sells gasoline at R$0.40 a liter this Thursday

A service station in São Paulo will sell gasoline of the common type, for just R$ 0.40 a liter, starting at 11:00 am (Brasilia time) today. The action is an initiative of AbriLivre (Brazilian Association of Independent and Free Fuel Dealers).

The post with the offer is the “Super 9”, located on Rua Prof. Daher Cutait, number 407, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, on the corner of Avenida Nove de Julho, in the city center.

The value will only be valid for the first 400 drivers who will refuel at the location and will be limited to 10 liters per car.

“The great time is coming! This Thursday (09/30), from 11:00 am, at Posto Super 9, AbriLivre will offer to the first 400 vehicles that appear at the station 10 liters of C gasoline for R$ 4.00 in money (R$ 0.40 per liter)”, wrote the person responsible for the action on social networks.

The initiative is part of the “Transparent Fuel” campaign and aims to make consumers aware that the increase in fuel prices is not caused by the items’ points of sale.

“Until reaching the service stations, fuel prices have already been influenced by the concentration in the distribution market, the prohibition on the direct sale and purchase of fuel from the producer to the service stations, the exclusivity contracts and the Guardianship of Fidelidade à Bandeira of the ANP ( rule that prevents stations bearing a certain brand of a distributor from buying fuel supplied by other distributors), federal and state taxes”, highlights the AbriLivre on the campaign website.

I don’t do miracles, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said earlier this week, during a conversation with supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada, that the country will soon have a new readjustment in the price of diesel. He stated that, although Brazilians are “dissatisfied” with the successive increases in fuel prices, he cannot “do a miracle”.

“Is the staff dissatisfied? Yes. We have even been three months without readjusting the diesel. There will be a readjustment soon. It won’t take long. Now, I can’t do a miracle,” declared Bolsonaro. The last adjustment suffered by diesel occurred on July 5, and not three months ago as he claimed.

In a chat with his supporters, Bolsonaro said that “the problem” in fuel prices “is not just here” in Brazil, but “all over the world”.

He once again credited the price to state taxes and recalled that he appealed to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for the National Congress to set, within 120 days, the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rate on fuels in the states.

Although the politician blames the ICMS for high fuel prices, experts heard by UOL point out that the main factor responsible for the increase in value is Petrobras’ pricing policy.

Finally, the current head of the Federal Executive highlighted that whoever is “dissatisfied” with his government is “only to change in next year’s election”, referring to the presidential election of 2022 that could re-elect him or elect a new one agent.

Petrobras increases diesel price

A day after the president’s speech, Petrobras announced the increase in the price of diesel at refineries by almost 9%, a measure that began to take effect yesterday, after 85 days of stability, the company said in a statement, stressing that the movement is important for guarantee the supply of fuel in the country.

“This adjustment is important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras,” the company said in a statement.

With the adjustment, the average value of diesel sold by the company to distributors will go from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06 per liter, reflecting an average adjustment of R$ 0.25 per liter.

Petrobras also stated that only part of the final fuel price is its responsibility.

the president of embrace (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, informed that a possible stoppage of road transporters, motivated by the high prices of diesel, has not been ruled out.

*With information from Reuters