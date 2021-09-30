Station in SP sells gasoline at R$0.40 a liter on Thursday

A service station in São Paulo sells gasoline of the common type, for just R$ 0.40 a liter, this Thursday, 30, in an initiative of the Brazilian Association of Independent and Free Fuel Dealers (AbriLivre).

The post with the offer is “Super 9”, located on Rua Prof. Daher Cutait, number 407, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, on the corner of Avenida Nove de Julho, central area of ​​the city of São Paulo.

The price is only valid for the first 400 drivers who will refuel at the location and will be limited to 10 liters per car. The action started at 11am.

“The big time is coming! This Thursday (09/30), from 11:00 am, at the Super 9 Post, AbriLivre will offer the first 400 vehicles that appear at the post 10 liters of C gasoline for R$ 4.00 in cash (R$ 0.40 per liter)”, says the AbriLivre publication.

The action is part of the “Transparent Fuel” campaign, which aims to make consumers aware that the constant increases in fuel prices are not caused by gas stations.

“Until reaching the service stations, fuel prices were already influenced by the concentration in the distribution market, the prohibition on the direct sale and purchase of fuel from the producer to the service stations, the exclusivity contracts and the Guardianship of Fidelidade à Bandeira of the ANP ( rule that prevents stations bearing a certain brand of a distributor from buying fuel supplied by other distributors), federal and state taxes”, says AbriLivre on the campaign’s website.

This week, the average price of gasoline rose for the 8th week at gas stations in Brazil, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). At the pumps, the average price of regular gasoline reached R$ 6.092 per liter this week, compared to R$ 6.076 in the previous week, with a maximum of R$ 7.236 per liter.

However, Bolsonaro does not care and tries to shirk responsibility for the chaos caused in fuel prices in the country.

“Does anyone think I didn’t want R$4 gasoline? Or less. That the dollar had R$4 or less? It’s not mean on our part. It is a reality. And there’s that saying: ‘Nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse,” declared Bolsonaro, on Monday, 27.

Fuel price increases at the refinery are decided exclusively by Bolsonaro. It hasn’t changed anything in the pricing policy and allows the criminal dollarization of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. That is, prices continued to rise linked to the dollar and the price of a barrel of oil abroad, which are in the stratosphere.

In practice, there is no law or rule that obliges the country to link the price of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas to the price of the dollar. Doing so is a political decision. Bolsonaro submits to the New York Stock Exchange magnates who hold Petrobras shares and demand the maintenance of this disastrous policy that brings exorbitant profits to them and makes public and individual transportation in the country unfeasible.