Steam Deck: performance test shows 60 fps and good image quality in many games

The Steam Deck was sent a few days ago to game developers, in order to improve the console’s performance, with that, some benchmarks started to appear on the internet. The tests, done with several AAA and eSports games, were published by a Chinese user. Below, you can check the test results, indicating how the console should behave at launch. Remember that the tests were done on a prototype, which although it is very similar to the official version, should go through minor modifications.





Tech

27 Sep



Tech

24 Sep

technical specifications

The Steam Deck console features the AMD Van Gogh 4-core, 8-thread APU. The CPU will operate at a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and turbo up to 3.5GHz. As for the GPU, the console features AMD RDNA 2 with 8 compute units for a total of 512 stream processors, with clocked up to 1600 MHz. The CPU will deliver 448 GFlops, while the GPU will deliver 1.6 TFLOPs of FP32, for a total of more than 2 TFLOPs of performance, making it faster than the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. Processor: AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c / 8t, 2.4-3.5 GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6 GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU Power: 4-15W

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT / s)

Storage: 64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2×1)

256GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4)

NVMe 512GB High Speed ​​SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4)

All models include a high-speed microSD card slot.

On the display part, the Steam Deck has a 7 inch LCD, which supports a resolution of up to 1280 x 800 at 60Hz on the laptop and up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz connected to the base. Game benchmarks were measured in portable mode. The OS version for the development kit is Steam OS 3.0 and it supports the entire Steam library without a hitch.

Results

Benchmarks start with Shadow of The Tomb Raider, where the user averaged 36 FPS at High Quality, but using a custom setting, the game was able to run at over 60 FPS at native resolution. The user also claims that despite running at 30 FPS at the high settings profile, he didn’t experience any choking or lag. Moving on to DOOM Eternal, with medium settings, the game was able to deliver around 60 FPS on average, and improving visual quality lowered the FPS to 46, but it was still playable and ran smoothly, according to the user. Of course, we also have eSports titles like DOTA 2, where it was able to hit 140 FPS in the champions selection menu, but with the highest image quality, the average FPS dropped to 47 and 80 FPS with low image quality. One of the heaviest titles in terms of visual quality, Cyberpunk 2077, was also tested and delivered around 20-30 FPS at high setting. Performance is pretty good considering Valve’s Steam Deck is the first attempt at a handheld console and the company is already talking about a successor that will be able to do 4K in the next few years. Shadow of The Tomb Raider (high) – 30+ FPS average

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Custom) – 60+ FPS on average

Eternal Doom (custom) – 46 FPS average

Eternal Doom (low) – 60 FPS on average

DOTA 2 (high) – 47 FPS

DOTA 2 (low) – 80 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 (high) – 20 – 30 FPS



