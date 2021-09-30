STF condemns former deputy André Moura for deviations in city hall | Policy

The plenary of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on Wednesday (23), condemned by a majority, the former deputy André Moura (PSC-SE) – leader in the Chamber in Michel Temer’s government – for alleged deviations in the city of Pirambu (SE) ).

Three actions were judged. In two of them, the score went from 6 votes to 4 to condemn the former parliamentarian. THE penalty was fixed at 8 years and 3 months of imprisonment in a closed regime, in addition to the ban on holding a public office or function for five years. Moura can still appeal.

In the third action, the score was tied at 5 to 5. Therefore, the plenary should wait for the appointment of the new STF minister, who will occupy the vacancy left by Marco Aurélio Mello and will have the mission of breaking the tie for the analysis.

These were the first criminal actions judged by the STF plenary in seven years. The decision to remove these themes from the classes and return them to the plenary was taken in October 2020, but since then, no case had been included on the agenda.

The rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, assessed that the Public Ministry failed to prove the crimes. “As a result, I understand that there is no other alternative than acquittal for lack of evidence,” said the minister.

Most ministers, however, followed the divergence opened by Minister Nunes Marques, who defended Moura’s conviction.

The trial began in the session last Thursday (23). At the time, lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro stated that former deputy André Moura did not commit the crimes listed in the indictment.

The Attorney General’s Office denounced Moura for embezzlement, appropriation of public funds for its own benefit, and diversion of public resources, between 2005 and 2007.

He was mayor of Pirambu between 1997 and 2004, but even after he left, he continued to exercise power over the city under his successor, Juarez Batista dos Santos, PGR said.

Ricardo Lewandowski – accompanied the rapporteur to acquit the defendant. “I conclude that almost all the evidence was not confirmed in the adversarial phase. When the defendant is confronted with the judge, with all guarantees, this evidence produced in the investigation phase has not been confirmed.”

Dias Toffoli – accompanied the rapporteur. Did not read the vote.

Alexandre de Moraes – accompanied the rapporteur. “To deviate from the principle of innocence, there is a need for evidential activity. State must prove guilt. We have a total lack of evidence.”

Nunes Marques – diverged from the rapporteur to convict the defendant in two actions. “Elements demonstrate without a shadow of a doubt André Moura’s association with the repeated practice of deviations”.

Edson Fachin – followed the divergence to convict the defendant, but in the three actions. “There is proof of authorship and materiality for the origin of the criminal action”, he stated.

Rosa Weber – accompanied the divergence to convict the defendant in the three actions. Did not read the vote.

Carmen Lúcia – accompanied the divergence to convict the defendant in the three actions “I am considering the procedural legal scenario, I am following the divergence.”

Criminal actions in plenary

Since 2014, criminal actions were judged by the two groups, made up of five ministers each — the president of the STF is not part of the groups.

At the suggestion of the president, Minister Luiz Fux, the Supreme Court decided in October that criminal actions and inquiries would be analyzed by the plenary, formed by the 11 ministers of the court (see the video below). Since then, no criminal case has been tried by the plenary.

STF decides that criminal cases will be tried again by the plenary

The sending of criminal actions and inquiries to the groups took place after the judgment of the PT monthly fee, which had parliamentarians among the defendants. Considered the largest in the history of the STF, the trial involved 37 defendants (of which 24 were convicted) and consumed 69 sessions between August 2012 and December 2013.

After that, the Supreme understood that there would be no more room in the plenary for such lengthy trials.

Last year, however, the understanding was changed, and these cases were sent back to the plenary, amid a sequence of ties that benefited defendants of the Lava Jato operation in the Second Panel of the STF.