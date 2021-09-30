Study: 37% of patients with covid have at least one long-term symptom – 29/09/2021

At least one long-term covid-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after infection with the virus, a large study by the University of Oxford and the National Institute of Health Research showed on Wednesday.

Among the most common symptoms are respiratory problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, Oxford University said after investigating symptoms in more than 270,000 people recovering from covid-19.

Symptoms were more frequent in people who were hospitalized with covid-19 and slightly more common among women, according to the study.

He did not point out detailed causes, severity or duration of symptoms of the long covid, but indicated that older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, while younger people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety or depression.

“We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the various symptoms that can affect survivors,” said Paul Harrison, an Oxford University professor who led the study.

“This information will be essential if it is to prevent or effectively treat the long-term health consequences of covid-19.”